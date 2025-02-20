Karoline Leavitt’s net worth, which is in the millions, is not surprising for the young and driven White House press secretary. Her former boss, Kayleigh McEnany, told the Associated Press in January 2025,

I was immediately impressed by her evident drive and her genuinely positive demeanour. Karoline is sharp, professional, and enterprising. I knew I wanted to hire her on the spot.

Key takeaways

Karoline Leavitt earns a six-figure salary as a White House press secretary.

Leavitt is married to multi-millionaire real estate developer Nicholas Riccio.

She is the youngest person in history to hold the White House press secretary position at 27.

Karoline Leavitt’s profile summary

Full name Karoline Claire Leavitt Date of birth August 24, 1997 Age 27 years as of February 2025 Place of birth Atkinson, New Hampshire, United States Religion Christian (Roman Catholic) Marital status Married Husband Real estate developer Nicholas Riccio Children Son Nicholas Robert Parents Bob Leavitt, Erin Leavitt Siblings Two brothers, including Joe Leavitt Education Saint Anselm College (Communications & Politics) Profession Political aide Political party Republican Party Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Karoline Leavitt’s net worth in 2025

Leavitt is estimated to be worth around $6 million, according to Distractify. This figure is attributed to her short but extensive political career, most of which she has spent under Donald Trump.

Karoline Leavitt's salary is in six figures

The salary of the White House press secretary is estimated to be $180,000. Karine Jean-Pierre and Jen Psaki, who both served during President Joe Biden's administration, made the same amount, according to Fox Business.

The responsibilities of a White House press secretary entail making regular press briefings. They should have great communication skills, be politically savvy, and handle high-pressure situations with poise. President Trump expressed confidence in choosing Karoline Leavitt as his press secretary in November 2024.

Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American people as we make America great again.

Karoline Leavitt’s passion for Republican politics started in college

The New Hampshire native started her career as an intern at Fox News while still studying at Saint Anselm College. She also did volunteer work at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

After graduating in 2019 with a degree in Communications & Politics, Karoline worked as a presidential writer and assistant press secretary under Kayleigh McEnany during Trump’s first administration. In 2020, she became the communications director for New York Representative Elise Stefanik.

Karoline launched a congressional campaign in 2022. She was a Republican nominee for the House of Representatives in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District. Leavitt lost to Democratic Representative Chris Pappas. If she had won, she would have been the youngest person to hold the position at 25.

In April 2023, Leavitt joined Trump’s Super PAC as a national spokeswoman under Taylor Budowich. She later served as a spokesperson during Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

The self-made net worth of Karoline Leavitt’s husband

Leavitt’s husband, Nicholas ‘Nick’ Riccio, is a real estate mogul with an estimated net worth of over $6 million, according to the Economic Times. His multi-million-dollar property business is called Riccio Enterprises LLC.

Riccio’s road to becoming a multi-millionaire was not easy. He was homeless at 18 and used to work at a grocery store to fund his college education. He eventually graduated from Plymouth State University and took a real estate course.

The developer saw potential in the Hampton Beach real estate market in New Hampshire, after coming across a street with rundown buildings in desperate need of fixing. Riccio started with the purchase of one house and currently owns multiple properties around New Hampshire and West Virginia, according to Realtor.com.

Riccio and Leavitt announced their engagement in December 2023. The couple welcomed their first son, Nicholas ‘Niko’ Robert, in July 2024.

Karoline Leavitt returned to work days after welcoming her son

Leavitt was expecting her first child when Trump’s campaign managers approached her to join them. She told The Conservateur in October 2024 that she chose to return to work four days after her son was born when she watched the live assassination attempt on her boss.

In a February 2025 interview with the New York Post, Karoline praised the White House for being pro-family. She also shared how motherhood made her great at her job as a press secretary.

There are many men on our team who are working fathers of young children as well...President Trump doesn’t get enough credit for the women and the working mothers that he’s uplifted throughout the years, both in business and in politics. And I’m just one of many women on a very long list.

What is Karoline Leavitt’s family business?

Karoline’s parents, Bob and Erin Leavitt, are local business owners based in New Hampshire. They owned an ice cream shop and a used car dealership when she was growing up with her two brothers. The Leavitt family are devout Christian Catholics.

Karoline Leavitt’s net worth today reflects her political ambitions since college. The New Hampshire native now has the trust of high-ranking Republican officials, which is helping further her career.

