Abby Phillip's net worth: how much does the CNN anchor make?

Abby Phillip's net worth has been on the rise thanks to her successful journalism career. The Harvard graduate has worked with various top media houses like The Washington Post and ABC. Since 2017, Abby has been with CNN and currently hosts the prime-time show CNN NewsNight.

Abby Phillip attends the 45th Annual News Emmy Awards at Palladium Times Square on September 25, 2024, in New York City (L). Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Abby Phillip is regarded by many as a shining example of hard work and Black excellence. She was born to Trinidadian immigrants, and her commitment to journalism continues to propel her to the top.

Abby Phillip's profile summary

Full name Abigail Daniella Phillip Date of birth November 25, 1988 Age 36 years old in 2024 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Alexandria, Virginia, United States Current residence Washington, D.C., United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-Trinidadian Height 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m/160 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Marcus Richardson (2018 to date) Children Daughter Naomi Angelina Richardson Parents June Phillip, Carlos Phillip Siblings Five Education Harvard University (Bachelor of Arts - Government) Bowie High School Profession Journalist, political correspondent Employer CNN (2017 to date) Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Abby Phillip's net worth

The CNN anchor is estimated to be worth between $1 million and $5 million, according to WealthyPipo and One World Information. She has been a journalist for over a decade.

Abby Phillip's education

The CNN anchor went to Bowie High School and later enrolled at Harvard University. She graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in government. Abby shared in her 2014 Q&A with The Washington Post that she originally intended to study pre-med before changing her mind.

When I was in college, I was actually pre-med. I thought I was going to be a doctor, a heart surgeon to be exact, and then I realized that I really like talking to people. I also didn't like being in the lab very much. My first sort of journalistic experience was going to Mississippi for a service trip and I had to write a blog throughout the entire thing. I just really loved that experience...I knew that that's what I had to do.

Top 5 facts CNN anchor Abby Phillip. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Abby Phillip's career

Abby began her journalism career as a White House reporter and blogger for Politico, covering campaign finance issues and lobbying. She later joined The Washington Post as a national political reporter, where she reported on significant political events and stories.

Phillip has also worked at ABC News as a digital reporter for politics, contributing to their digital platforms. In 2017, she joined CNN, where she has served as a senior political correspondent and anchor.

She co-moderated the seventh Democratic debate of the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries. In her March 2024 interview with Elle Magazine, Abby called it her biggest professional accomplishment.

One of my proudest professional moments was moderating a presidential debate. It was something that came out of nowhere but was a huge professional milestone in a lot of ways, and it kicked off a major new phase of my career.

Since October 2023, Abby has been the anchor of CNN NewsNight, a prime-time news program that airs at 10 p.m. ET. Her work entails covering important headlines and sometimes moderating heated arguments, which she told Essence in November 2024 was important because she needs to listen to all perspectives.

I fundamentally believe that we should hear other viewpoints. There are differences of opinion among people who have the same political views. There are differences of opinion among people who have different political views. And I think it's important to hear from those people. And if you don't, then this is not the right show for you.

Abby Phillip attends Tribeca X - 'Every Mother Counts: Inspiring Action and Driving Change Through the Power of Storytelling' at Convene on June 10, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

What is Abby Phillip's salary per month?

Details of Abby Phillip's contract have not been made public. She was estimated to be making around $16,700 per month (around $200,000 per year) during her time as the host of CNN's Inside Politics Sunday with Abby Phillip, according to Fame Mingles. Her CNN salary saw an increase when she became the anchor of CNN NewsNight.

Has Abby Phillip written any books?

Abby is working on a book called The Dream Deferred: Jesse Jackson, Black Political Power, and the Year that Changed America. It focuses on Reverend Jesse Jackson's 1988 presidential campaign and its impact on the Democratic Party and Black political power. The book was originally slated for summer 2022 but has faced delays.

How old is Abby Phillip?

Abby Phillip's age is 36 years old as of 2025. She was born on November 25, 1988, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Abby Phillip speaks at Diane von Furstenberg x birthFUND: A New Movement For Maternal Health on May 07, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

What is Abby Phillip's nationality?

The CNN anchor is an American citizen born in Alexandria, Virginia, United States. She is of Afro-Trinidadian descent.

Abby Phillip's parents' nationality

Abby's parents, Carlos Phillip and June Phillip, are from Sangre Grande in Trinidad and Tobago. Her mother, June, works as a real estate agent, while her father, Carlos, is an educational psychologist who previously worked as a teacher.

Abby was raised alongside her five siblings. The family briefly moved back to Trinidad and Tobago when the anchor was young before returning to the US when she was nine years old, settling in Maryland.

Abby Phillip attends the 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at The American Museum of Natural History on December 10, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

What does Abby Phillip's husband do?

Abby Phillip's husband, Marcus Glenn Richardson, is a professional cybersecurity consultant. He studied at Florida State University and graduated in 2009 with a bachelor's degree in international affairs.

Marcus and Abby met in 2011 through a mutual friend. They got engaged in December 2016 during the Christmas holidays and later tied the knot in May 2018 at the Anderson House in Washington, D.C. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Naomi Angelina Richardson, in August 2021.

Abby Phillip with her husband, Marcus Richardson, and their daughter, Naomi Angelina. Photo: @gizmont (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Abby Phillip's net worth and earnings reflect her expertise as an esteemed journalist. Her journey to success serves as an inspiration to many aspiring journalists.

