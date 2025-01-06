Gayle King's net worth: How much does the CBS anchor make?

Celebrated American journalist and TV personality Gayle King has enjoyed a four-decade career. Her storied journey with CBS has made her a household name and significantly contributed to Gayle King's net worth. Here is a look at how much the CBS anchor makes.

CBS anchor Gayle King. Photo: @gayleking on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Gayle King is a three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, author, and TV personality. She is a co-host of the popular CBS show CBS Mornings and serves as editor-at-large for O, The Oprah Magazine. Recognised as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2019, her accomplished career has brought her significant wealth.

Profile summary

Full name Gayle King Gender Female Date of birth 28 December 1954 Age 70 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Chevy Chase, Maryland, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height 5'10" (178 cm) Weight 68 kg (152 lbs) Body measurements in inches 38-29-40 Body measurements in centimetres 97-74-102 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Peggy Tucker Father Emmett Scott King Marital status Divorced Ex-husband William G. Bumpus Children 2 University University of Maryland, College Park Profession Journalist, television personality, author Net worth $40 million Social media Instagram Facebook

What is Gayle King's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the CBS co-anchor had an estimated net worth of $40 million in 2024, amassed over four decades of dedication to journalism. In a 2019 interview with Time Magazine, Gayle King highlighted the resilience that has propelled her career. She stated:

It's very hard for me to take no for an answer for something I really believe in and I really want. I will do whatever it takes if I see something that I really, really want. Hard work really pays off. I know it's work, and I know it's hard, but I love it so much.

How did Gayle King become rich?

The media personality's wealth stems from her journalism career, CBS News contract, book deals, speaking engagements, and endorsements. Here is a breakdown of how she accumulated her fortune through these avenues:

Facts about Gayle King. Photo: @gayleking (modified by author)

Source: Original

Journalism career

Gayle King began as a production assistant at WJZ-TV in Baltimore, later working at WUSA-TV and WDAF-TV. In 1981, she became a news anchor at WFSB in Hartford, Connecticut, where she spent 18 years.

Her connection with Oprah Winfrey led to her role as a special correspondent on The Oprah Winfrey Show and hosting Cover to Cover in 1991. In 1997, she launched The Gayle King Show.

CBS news career

King joined CBS News in 2011, co-hosting CBS This Morning and later CBS Mornings. She achieved strong ratings, especially following her 2019 R. Kelly interview. She extended her contract in 2022, remaining a prominent figure in morning television.

Literary ventures

Alongside her media career, King worked as an editor for O, The Oprah Magazine starting in 1999. According to Good Reads, she also authored the 2018 New York Times bestseller Note to Self: Inspiring Words From Inspiring People, a collection of letters offering life advice from influential figures.

How much does Gayle King make a year?

The American TV personality earned $5.5 million annually at CBS from 2014 to 2019, totalling $30 million in gross earnings. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, her salary increased to $11 million annually.

Gayle King at the 13th Annual NFL Honours at Resorts World Theatre in February 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

What was Gayle King's CNN salary?

As reported by RadarOnline, Gayle King earned a reported $12 million per year for hosting CNN's primetime show, King Charles, alongside Charles Barkley. At the time, CNN boss Chris Licht announced, as per Deadline:

I am thrilled to share that CNN will be home to a new show featuring the extraordinary duo of Gayle King and Charles Barkley, aptly titled King Charles. This show will be an exciting new way we are delivering culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience, from two incredibly dynamic personalities.

What is Gayle King's current salary?

For Gayle King's salary, CBS reportedly pays her between $11 and $13 million annually. While The New York Post suggests that she accepted a new deal with a pay cut, the specifics have not been disclosed. Her contract, renewed in 2022, is set to expire in 2025 amid Paramount's budget cuts following Skydance's acquisition.

Exploring Gayle King's house

As Hello Magazine published, the co-anchor owns a 2,500-square-foot Manhattan penthouse, purchased for $7.1 million in 2008. Her 10,000-square-foot Connecticut home, bought for $3.6 million in 2000, was listed for $7.5 million in 2008.

How luxurious is Gayle King's car collection?

According to Octagon Insurance, the media icon has an impressive car collection, including Range Rover Vogue and Ford Mustang GT Convertible. She recently purchased a Tesla Model Y for $55,000 and a Volvo XC90 for $75,000.

Gayle King at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Photo: Christopher Polk/Billboard

Source: Getty Images

FAQS

Gayle King's career has inspired many who seek to learn from her achievements and are curious about aspects of her life. Here are some of the most asked questions about the esteemed journalist and accurate answers.

What is Gayle King's age? She was born on 28 December 1954 and is 70 years old as of 2024.

She was born on 28 December 1954 and is 70 years old as of 2024. What is Gayle King's nationality and ethnicity? She was born in Chevy Chase, Maryland and has African-American ethnicity.

She was born in Chevy Chase, Maryland and has African-American ethnicity. Who is Gayle King's husband? Though divorced, the CBS co-anchor was previously married to attorney William Bumpus from 1982 to 1993.

Though divorced, the CBS co-anchor was previously married to attorney William Bumpus from 1982 to 1993. Who are Gayle King's children? She has two children, Kirby and William Bumpus Jr., from her previous marriage.

She has two children, Kirby and William Bumpus Jr., from her previous marriage. Who are Gayle King's parents? Her parents are Peggy Tucker and Emmett Scott King.

Having established herself as one of America's top broadcasters, Gayle King's net worth reflects her successful career. With a substantial salary at CBS and numerous endorsement deals, her financial success highlights the rewards of years of dedication to journalism and television.

READ ALSO: Benson Boone's net worth: How much has he earned from music?

As published on Briefly.co.za, Benson Boone is an MTV award-winning singer-songwriter who rose to fame on American Idol before pursuing music independently.

He gained popularity on TikTok and released his debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, on 5 April 2024, earning wealth and worldwide fame. Discover his net worth and how much he has earned from music.

Source: Briefly News