Who are King Von’s siblings? A look into his family background

King Von was an American rapper affiliated with the Black Disciples gang. His debut studio album, Welcome to O'Block, peaked at number five on the Billboard 200.

News about King Von's death in 2020 shook the entertainment industry to the core. The rapper, who many considered to have a promising musical career, had been killed in a gang-related altercation.

King Von’s profile summary

King Von’s siblings and family

King Von (real name was Dayvon Daquan Bennett) had six half-siblings from his dad’s side and three siblings from his mother’s side. Not much is known about the celebrity siblings as most prefer to distance themselves from their late brother’s prominence.

However, King Von’s sister and internet sensation Kayla B regularly posts him on social media. On 9 August 2022, she took to Instagram to celebrate him on what would have been his 28th birthday via a post that read:

Birthdays mean everything to us, so I will continue to celebrate you until we reunite and do it together again. Happy heavenly birthday, brother.

Did you know that the late rapper was incarcerated for armed robbery at the age of 16? Below are some more facts about him.

A look at King Von’s background

The Trust Issues hitmaker was primarily raised by his mom, Taesha Chambers, in the Parkway Garden Homes in Chicago’s Greater Grand Crossing community area (O-Block).

During a March 2019 interview with DJ Smallz Eyes, the late star painted a picture of his childhood and upbringing, saying:

Growing up, we did not have much. However, my mom got us exactly what we needed: love, shoes and clothes.

You are probably wondering where King Von’s dad was through all this. Walter E. Bennett was in jail at the time of Dayvon’s birth. The late rapper did not meet him until he was around 7 or 8. Then, when Von was 11, his father passed away.

King Von’s earned his GED while incarcerated

King Von attended Hyde Park Academy on the south side of Chicago. However, he did not graduate high school as he got into trouble with the law. In January 2011, Bennett went to juvenile detention for armed robbery. He got his GED there.

Although Von later attended several classes at South Suburban College, he dropped out due to his connection with other criminal activities.

An exploration of King Von’s career

American rapper Lil Durk signed Von to his Only the Family label in December 2017. He was widely recognised for his musical storytelling technique.

The following year, Bennett’s breakout single, Crazy Story, peaked at number 81 on the Billboard Hot 100. Take a look at some of King Von’s songs and their YouTube views as of 29 November 2024:

Took Her To The O (2020) 299 million views

(2020) 299 million views Armed & Dangerous (2020) 99 million views

(2020) 99 million views I Am What I Am (2020) 96 million views

(2020) 96 million views How It Go (2020) 93 million views

(2020) 93 million views 3 A.M. (2020) 92 million views

(2020) 92 million views Why He Told (2020) 64 million views

The late Illinois native was included in the In Memoriam montage at the 64 Annual Grammy Awards in 2022.

King Von’s love life

The No Flaws hitmaker was in an on-and-off relationship with rapper Asian Doll, but the two were reportedly not dating at the time of his death. Von had three kids: a son with Queen Kema, a daughter with Deja Denise, and another daughter with Kema.

What happened to King Von?

On 6 November 2020, Bennett and his crew got into a gunfight with Quando Rondo’s rival group. According to TMZ, the incident resulted in the rapper being shot multiple times. He succumbed to the injuries at the hospital and was buried on 14 November 2020 in Chicago.

FAQs

King Von’s family is one of the most searched topics about the late rapper. Here are some frequently asked questions about him and his blood relation:

How many siblings did King Von have?

The Back Again star had nine siblings, six of whom were born from his dad’s other relationships. King Von’s mom only had three kids with Walter.

How was Kayla B related to King Von?

Kayla Bennett was Von’s younger sister. Like her late brother, she is a musical artist and social media personality.

How old is King Von’s son?

The late hip-hop star’s only son, Dayvon Bennett Jr., was born in 2019. He was is presently 5 years old and was about 1 when his dad died.

What was King Von’s net worth when he died?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bennett was worth $750,000 at the time of his death in 2020. He had amassed this wealth from his successful musical career involving album sales and streaming royalties.

This article answers the many searches for ‘’Who are King Von’s siblings?’’ Despite the late rapper’s popularity, only one of his siblings is in the public domain. Therefore, little information is known about Bennett’s other brothers and sisters.

