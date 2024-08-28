Denzel Washington's siblings: Meet his lesser-known family members

Denzel is an established figure in the entertainment industry, known for starring in dozens of films, including Malcolm X, Training Day, and The Equalizer. The veteran actor has siblings who have also carved out their career paths. Discover who Denzel Washington's siblings are and what they do for a living.

Does Denzel Washington have any siblings? The actor has an elder sister and a younger brother. Read on to learn Denzel Washington's siblings' names, ages, and relationships with the Hollywood icon.

Denzel Washington's profile summary

Full name Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. Birth date 28 December 1954 Age 69 (as of 2024) Birthplace Mount Vernon, New York, United States Nationality American Height 1.85 m (6 feet 1 inch) Weight 96 kg (212 lbs) Education Fordham University, American Conservatory Theater Career Actor, producer, director Parents Denzel Hayes Washington Sr. and Lennis `Lynee` Nee Lowe Siblings Lorice and David Spouse Pauletta Children John David, Katia, Malcolm, and Olivia Net worth $300 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Denzel Washington's siblings and parents

The actor's siblings are called Lorice and David. They live a private lifestyle and have not publicly shared any photos. Denzel Washington's brother and sister were born in Mount Vernon, New York. The three grew up in a Christian family and share a strong bond.

Lorice Washington

Full name: Lorice Annette Washington

Lorice Annette Washington Date of birth: 31 August 1951

31 August 1951 Age: 73 (as of 2024)

73 (as of 2024) Birthplace: Mount Vernon, New York, United States

Mount Vernon, New York, United States Nationality: American

Lorice is the eldest of the three siblings. According to Medium, she excelled in her studies and pursued a career in education. Lorice also does community service work and has inspired many people, including her siblings.

Denzel Washington's sister is also reportedly an evangelist, author, and singer, as per Net Ministries. She began her singing career in her father's church at four. Lorice has a BA in psychology from Briarcliff College and an MA and PhD in Spiritual Nutrition.

David Washington

Full name: David Washington

David Washington Birthplace: Mount Vernon, New York, United States

Mount Vernon, New York, United States Nationality: American

American Career: Entrepreneur

David Washington, Denzel's brother, is the youngest in the family and has kept a low profile. He reportedly pursued a business career and ventured into entrepreneurship. Allegedly, David and his brother share a strong bond, often offering guidance and encouragement to each other.

Denzel Washington parents

The actor's father, Reverend Denzel Hayes Washington Sr., was a Pentecostal minister. His late mother, Lennis "Lynne" Lowe, was a businesswoman and beauty shop owner. Denzel's parents divorced when he was 14.

While speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Oscar-winning actor opened up about his relationship with his mother and how it felt to lose her.

A mother is a son's first true love. A son, especially that first son, is a mother's last true love. She was there for everything, and she went home. I don't know if I was her favorite, I gave her the hardest time. I can tell you that.

In her obituary published on Snowden Funeral Home's portal, Lennis was born on 4 April 1924 in Camilla and grew up in Harlem, New York. She married Washington Sr. in 1949 and died on 14 June 2021 at 97.

Denzel's father died in August 1991. The actor reportedly had a complicated relationship with his father, who once kicked him out in his late teenage years. The actor told GQ,

We started shooting around the time that he died. I never shed a tear for my father. That sounds like a book or a song. I never did all through the funeral and all that. There was no connection.

Denzel Washington's family

Does Denzel have a wife? He married actress Pauletta Pearson on 25 June 1983. She was born on 28 September 1950 in the USA.

She has starred in Philadelphia (1993), Antwone Fisher (2002) and Genius (2017). Pearson and Denzel's children have also followed in their footsteps.

Does Denzel Washington have a son?

The actor's eldest son, John David, was born on 28 July 1984. He is an actor and former football running back at Morehouse College. The NFL's St. Louis Rams drafted him in 2006.

According to the Sun, John David spent two seasons with the Rams' practice squad. He also played for Rhein Fire of NFL Europe and Sacramento Mountain Lions of the upstart United FL. His best films include Dances with Wolves (1990), Man on Fire (2004), and Coming to America (1988).

Denzel's daughter and twins

The Hollywood star also has a daughter, Katia Washington, born on 27 November 1987. He welcomed his twins, Olivia Rashelle and Malcolm, on 10 April 1991. Katia is a film producer known for The Equalizer (2014), Malcolm & Marie (2021), and Fences (2016).

Olivia is an actress known for her role in Flora in I'm a Virgo (2023) and Breaking (2022), while her twin Malcolm is a film director and producer.

Frequently asked questions

Denzel Washington's siblings may not be as famous as the legendary actor, but they significantly shaped his life and career. Here are some frequently asked questions about the siblings.

Who is Denzel Washington's twin brother? The actor does not have a twin brother but a younger one called David.

The actor does not have a twin brother but a younger one called David. Does Denzel Washington have a brother who is an actor? No. His only brother, David, has ventured into business.

No. His only brother, David, has ventured into business. Does Denzel Washington have a sister? He has an elder sister called Lorice. She is reportedly a teacher, evangelist, author, and singer.

He has an elder sister called Lorice. She is reportedly a teacher, evangelist, author, and singer. What are Denzel Washington's siblings' ages? David's age and date of birth remain unknown, but his sister Lorice is 73 as of 2024.

David's age and date of birth remain unknown, but his sister Lorice is 73 as of 2024. Who did Denzel Washington's son play football for? John David played college football for Morehouse as a running back. He also played for the St. Louis Rams, Rhein Fire of NFL Europe, and Sacramento Mountain Lions.

Many people know Denzel Washington's siblings because of his success and fame. While the actor has won numerous awards and honours, his siblings, Lorice and David, have carved out their success in different fields.

