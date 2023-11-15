Updated Martin Short's net worth: How rich is the actor today?

Martin Short is a renowned Canadian-American actor, writer, comedian and producer. He has been in the entertainment industry for over four decades and has created beloved characters like Ed Grimley and Jimmy Glick. This article explores Martin Short's net worth today.

Canadian-American actor and comedian Martin Short. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Martin Short began his career in Canada before joining Hollywood. He was a pre-med student who later did sociology, majoring in social work, but he preferred acting after participating in the production of Godspell in Toronto.

Martin Short's profile summary

Full name Martin Hayter Short OC Date of birth March 26, 1950 Age 73 years in 2023 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Hamilton, Ontario, Canada Current residence Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles Nationality Canadian by birth, American by naturalization Ethnicity Irish-English Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) Marital status Widowed Spouse The late Nancy Dolman (1980 to 2010) Children Henry, Oliver Patrick, and Katherine Elizabeth Parents Charles Patrick Short and Olive Grace Siblings Michael, David, Nora, and Brian Education McMaster University (Sociology with social work major) Profession Comedian, actor, writer, producer Years active 1972 to date

How much is Martin Short worth?

The Canadian actor and screenwriter is estimated to be worth $50 million in 2023. He has been in the entertainment industry for over 50 years.

Martin Short's properties

The actor is also invested in real estate. His properties include an 1836-square-foot home in Beachwood Canyon, Los Angeles, another in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, and a cottage in Lake Rosseau in Ontario.

Canadian-American actor Martin Short. Photo: Matt Winkelmeye

Source: Getty Images

How did Martin Short make his money?

Martin's riches today are attributed to his diverse career as an actor, comedian, and writer. In television, he gained fame while working on Saturday Night Live and Canada's SCTV. His most iconic TV characters are Ed Grimley and Jiminy Glick.

In the Netflix series Arrested Development, Martin Short guest starred as Jack Dorso. Since 2021, the actor has portrayed Oliver Putman on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building alongside Selena Gomez and actor Steve Martin. His work in film includes projects like Three Amigos, Innerspace, Three Fugitives, and Father of the Bride.

The actor is also a voice actor known for Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper, The Spiderwick Chronicles, The Wind Rises, and Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted. He has starred in Broadway productions like The Goodbye Girl and Little Me.

Martin Short's awards and achievements

The entertainer has been nominated for several awards and won some. Martin Short's Tony Award is one of his most notable achievements. He won the award in 1999 for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in Little Me. He also has two Primetime Emmys.

In 1994, he was awarded Member of the Order of Canada for his services in entertainment. He received an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2019.

How old is Martin Short?

The comedian was born on March 26, 1950 (73 years old today) in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. His father, Charles Patrick Short, was an executive with a Canadian steel company; his mother, Olive Grace, was a concertmistress of the Hamilton Symphony Orchestra.

Who is Martin Short's wife?

Martin Short's wife, Nancy Dolman. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

The celebrated comedian was married to the late Nancy Dolman, a Canadian actress and writer. The couple met in 1972 during the Toronto production of the musical Godspell.

They tied the knot in 1980 and adopted three children: Katherine Elizabeth (Dec 1983), Oliver Patrick (April 1986), and Henry Hayter (August 1989). Nancy retired in 1985 to take care of the family. She unfortunately died in August 2010 after losing the battle to ovarian cancer. She was 58.

What do Martin Short's children do?

The actor's three children chose a different career path away from the limelight. Short admitted to trying to encourage his children to venture into show business, but each had a different dream away from the screen.

His eldest daughter, Katherine, is a licensed clinical social worker actively involved in community projects and charity work. She obtained her degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University in 2006. She earned her master's in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010.

Son Oliver Patrick graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 2008 with a film and television production degree. He is a filmmaker and has worked with companies like Warner Bros, FOX Sports, MLB Network and NCB sorts.

The comedian's youngest son, Henry, studied Finance at the University of Notre Dame, where he graduated in 2012. He has worked with several companies, including the Royal Bank of Canada.

Martin Short's family. Photo: Robin Platzer

Source: Getty Images

Are Martin Short and Steve Martin friends?

Short and his Only Murders in the Building co-star, Steve Martin, have been close friends in real life for a long time. Their friendship dates back to the 1980s when they met while working on the comedy film Three Amigos, in which they both starred alongside Chevy Chase.

The duo has worked together on various projects, including the popular live comedy show An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life and Father of the Bride films. They have also done comedy tours together.

Martin Short once described Steve Martin as "very moral, very loyal, very, very ethical", and Steve Martin called his longtime friend "the perfect person".

Steve and Short have been friends since the early 1980s. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Martin's net worth today is attributed to his lucrative career in the Canadian and American entertainment industry. The comedian's sense of humour remains one of the best; fans can expect more from the 73-year-old.

READ ALSO: Mattie Denise Jackson is the eldest daughter of Alan Jackson

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Mattie Denise Jackson. She is the eldest daughter of country music icon Alan Jackson and his wife, author Denise Jackson.

Mattie lost her husband, assistant DA Ben Selecman, one year after marriage in a freak accident. How has she been coping?

Source: Briefly News