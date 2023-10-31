Was Cary Grant gay? Grant's relationships and marriages are often a subject of public interest and speculation due to his status as a Hollywood icon. He was an English-American actor who appeared in various film genres, including romantic comedies, dramas, and thrillers. Some of his most famous films include North by Northwest (1959), Bringing Up Baby (1938), and The Philadelphia Story (1940).

Cary was married five times, but he shared a home with fellow actor Randolph Schott, which brought the speculations that they were more than roommates. They were always seen together in swimming pools and on beaches, enjoying each other's company, and many thought Schott was Cary Grant's boyfriend. So, was Cary Grant bi-sexual? Here is what we know from his immediate family.

Cary Grant's profiles and bio

Full name Archibald Alec Leach Nickname Cary Grant Date of birth January 18, 1904 Death date November 29, 1986 (age 82) Zodiac sign Capricorn Ancestry British American Gender Male Place of birth Horfield, Bristol, England Nationality American British Height 6' 1 Occupation Actor, Businessman Spouses Barbara Haris, Dyan Cannon, Betsy Drake, Barbara Hutton, Virginia Cherril Parents Elias James Leach & Elsie Maria Children Jennifer Grant Net worth $60 million

Was Cary Grant gay?

Cary Grant's sexuality has been a subject of speculation and rumours for many years. While there have been various claims and reports regarding his sexual orientation, Grant never publicly discussed or confirmed any specific sexual orientation during his lifetime.

His daughter, Jennifer, in her memoir Good Stuff: A Reminiscence of My Father, published in 2011, refuted the claims of her Cary Grant being homosexual.

How old was Cary Grant when he died?

Cary Grant, whose birth name was Archibald Alec Leach, was born on January 18, 1904, in Horfield, a suburb of Bristol, England. Sadly, he passed away (aged 82 years) on November 29, 1986, in Davenport, Iowa, USA, due to a cerebral haemorrhage. His passing marked the end of a remarkable career in the film industry and left a lasting legacy as one of Hollywood's most iconic and beloved actors. A statue of him was erected in Millennium Square.

Cary Grant's family

His father, Elias James Leach, worked as a factory worker and later as a suit presser, while his mother, Elsie Maria Kingdon, was a seamstress. Grant had one older brother, John William Elias Leach, who suffered from various health issues.

Cary Grant's relationships

Cary was married five times throughout his life. Here is a list of his wives and the respective years of their marriages:

Virginia Cherrill

Grant's first wife was Virginia Cherrill, an American actress best known for her role as the blind flower girl in Charlie Chaplin's film City Lights. They were married from 1934 to 1935, but the marriage was short-lived and ended in divorce.

Barbara Hutton

Grant's second wife was Barbara Hutton, an heiress to the Woolworth fortune. They were married from 1942 to 1945. The marriage was marked by media attention due to Hutton's immense wealth and Grant's adjustment to her high-society lifestyle. They divorced, citing incompatibility.

Betsy Drake

Cary Grant's third wife was Betsy Drake, an American actress and screenwriter. They were married from 1949 to 1962. During their marriage, Betsy Drake introduced Grant to the therapeutic technique, which he later credited with helping him overcome personal issues.

Dyan Cannon

Grant's fourth wife was Dyan Cannon, an American actress. They married from 1965 to 1968 and had one child, a daughter named Jennifer.

Barbara Harris

Grant's fifth and final wife was Barbara Harris, a British hotel public relations agent. They were married from 1981 until he passed on in 1986. This marriage lasted until Grant's passing and was his longest-lasting marriage.

Cary Grant's career

Grant had a long and illustrious career in the entertainment industry, spanning several decades. He is widely regarded as one of the most iconic and talented actors in the history of Hollywood.

Early career and transition to Hollywood

After moving to the United States with a vaudeville troupe in the early 1920s, Grant began working in various stage productions, honing his acting skills. In 1931, he made his screen debut in the film This is the Night and began to gain attention for his good looks and acting ability.

Breakthrough

His breakthrough came with The Awful Truth (1937), a screwball comedy that showcased his comedic talents and charm. Other notable movies include:

Movies

1937: The Awful Truth

1938: Bringing Up Baby

1938: Holiday

1939: Only Angels Have Wings

1940: His Girl Friday

1940: The Philadelphia Story

1941: Suspicion

1944: Arsenic and Old Lace

1946: Notorious

1947:The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer

1948: Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House

Honours and awards

Cary Grant received two Academy Award nominations for Best Actor but never won an Oscar. However, he received an honorary Oscar in 1970 for outstanding career achievements.

What was Cary Grant's net worth?

Cary had an estimated net worth of $60 million at his death. He earned his fortunes from his successful career in Hollywood, spanning several decades.

Was Cary Grant gay? The question of his sexual orientation remains a matter of debate and speculation. Without concrete evidence or confirmation from Grant, it is difficult to label his sexual orientation definitively. Grant was known for being intensely private about his personal life and rarely discussed his romantic relationships in the media.

