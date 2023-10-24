Viktor Hovland’s net worth: What are his career earnings?

Viktor Hovland’s net worth has endeared him to countless admirers over the years. The Norwegian professional golfer plays on the PGA Tour and European Tour. He is among the best golf players, with six PGA Tour victories and two international victories, including the 2021 BMW International Open and the 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

Viktor Hovland of Team Europe celebrates winning the 12th hole during the Sunday singles matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup on October 01, 2023 in Rome, Italy. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

Viktor Hovland started playing golf when he was only eleven years old. He became the first player from Norway to win the U.S. Amateur in 2018. Viktor Hovland’s net worth is a testament to his unwavering dedication and the tireless effort he has invested in his illustrious career. Is Jordan Spieth a Millionaire? Here is all about the professional golfer’s net worth and earnings.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Viktor Hovland Popular as Resort King, Hovi Gender Male Date of birth 18 September 1997 Age 46 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Oslo, Norway Current residence Stillwater, Oklahoma, United States Nationality Norwegian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Harald Hovland Mother Galina Hovland Siblings 2 Relationship status In a relationship Girlfriend Kristin Sorsdal University Oklahoma State University Profession Golf player Net worth $15 million Social media Instagram

What is Viktor Hovland’s net worth?

According to Sportskeeda, the professional golfer has an alleged net worth of $15 million. He has made a sizeable amount of money from sponsorship deals and tournament profits. The golf player’s income can also be attributed to his collaborations with organisations such as Ping, Nike, Rolex, and BMW.

What are the career earnings of Viktor Hovland?

Viktor Hovland of Team Europe speaks in a press conference during a practice round prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup on September 26, 2023 in Rome, Italy. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

Victor has been accumulating a substantial amount of money from his sports career. In 2019, he bagged $678,035 from the official payout. In 2020, he earned $1,982,275 from official payouts, $97,500 from unofficial payouts and $497,500 from a tour championship bonus, summing up to $2,577,275.

In 2021 alone, the golf player made $5,048,772 from official payouts and $2,200,000 from a tour championship bonus, totalling an annual pay of $7,248,772. The PGA Tour player’s annual salary in 2022 was $8,583,461. He bagged up the amount of $4,868,461 official payouts, $1,000,000 unofficial payouts, $715,000 tour championship bonus and a pay of $2,000,000 from the Player Impact Program.

How much money did Viktor Hovland make in 2023?

According to CBS Sports, Victor is among the highest-paid golf players in 2023, with earnings totalling $14,112,234 from the PGA Tour. He was in the third slot after Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm.

Additionally, Victor Hovland made $1,000,000 in unofficial payouts, an $18,000,000 tour championship bonus and $1,400,000 from Comcast Business Tour Top 10 in 2023. This means that the golf player accumulated a total amount of $34,512,236 in 2023.

Where is Hovland the golfer from?

Victor Hovland (46 years old as of 2023) hails from Oslo, Norway and currently resides in Stillwater, Oklahoma, United States. The golf player was born on 18 September 1997. Viktor Hovland’s nationality is Norwegian, and he is of white ethnicity.

He was born to Harald and Galina Hovland. The Norwegian golf player has two siblings: Mats Eriksen and Julie Hovland. He attended Oklahoma State University in the United States and played college golf from 2016 to 2019.

Who is Hovland's caddie?

Viktor Hovland (right) with his caddie Shay Knight (left) during round three of the 2023 PGA Tour Championship on August 26, 2023 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

The Norwegian golf player’s caddie is an Australian man named Shay Knight. He has been a caddie for about 15 years. Before working with Hovland, Shay used to work with players like DJ Trahan, Matt Jones, Chez Reavie, Aron Price, Martin Laird, Jerry Kelly and Sean O’Hair. Victor and Shay Knight’s first official week was at the 2019 Travelers Championship.

How much does Hovland pay his caddie?

Hovland pays his caddie, Shay Knight, 10% of his earnings. For instance, he paid Shay $1.8 million after earning an impressive $18 million prize in the 2023 season-ending championship.

Viktor Hovland’s net worth is a true reflection of his dedication to his career in the sports industry. His prominence as a golfer has enabled him to receive a substantial amount of money over the years.

READ MORE: Willie Nelson's net worth and other details about his personal life

Briefly.co.za recently published Willie Nelson's biography. He is a legendary musician, singer, songwriter, and actor from the United States of America.

The musician contributes to various music genres, including country, outlaw country, and folk music. His famous albums include Phases and Stages, And Then I Wrote, Yesterday's Wine and Ride Me Back Home.

Source: Briefly News