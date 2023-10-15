Vanna White's net worth: how much is her annual income?

Vanna White's net worth has captured the hearts of many over the years. The American television personality, former model, actress, game show host, and entrepreneur is one of the most sought-after and has made much money throughout her career. She has been integral to America's Wheel of Fortune game show for over four decades.

Vanna White is a jack of all trades, enabling her to earn significant money from several ventures. She has regularly hosted the Wheel of Fortune show since 1982. Vanna White's net worth reflects the unending hard work and dedication she has put into her illustrious career. How much does Vanna White make? Find out all about the TV personality’s net worth and earnings.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Vanna Marie Rosich Popular as Vanna White Gender Female Date of birth 18 February 1957 Age 66 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth North Myrtle Beach, Horry County, South Carolina, USA Current residence Beverly Hills, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 35-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 89-61-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Miguel Angel Rosich Mother Joan Marie Siblings 7 Marital status Divorced Ex-partner George Santo Pietro Children 2 University The Atlanta School of Fashion and Design Profession TV personality, former model, actress, businesswoman Net worth $85 million Social media Instagram

What is Vanna White’s net worth as of 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American television personality, model, and actress has an alleged net worth of $85 million. She has amassed her wealth from her engagement in various money-making ventures. A vast proportion of her wealth can be attributed to her work on Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

According to CAknowledge magazine, the TV personality’s net worth has increased over the years, as summarised below.

Year Net Worth 2023 $85 million 2022 $82 million 2021 $76 million 2020 $68 million 2019 $64 million 2018 $59 million

What is Vanna White's current salary?

Vanna is among the highest-paid TV personalities. How much does Vanna White make? Summing up the TV personality’s yearly earnings, she makes roughly $10 million. She makes $34,7222 per show and $208,333 per workday.

What is Vanna White's salary on Wheel of Fortune?

Vanna White has been the co-host of Wheel of Fortune since 1982. How much is Vanna paid on Wheel of Fortune? She received an annual salary of $3 million as a game host on the Wheel of Fortune between 2005 and 2023. To break it down, Vanna White earns $62,500 per workday in the show.

The game host inked a new deal for two more years on the show, and her earnings are set to increase significantly.

How did Vanna White get so rich?

Vanna White’s salary from Wheel of Fortune is not her largest source of annual income. She is an established actress who has featured in movies and TV series like Midnight Offerings, Gimme a Break! (1984), Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994), Captain Planet and the Planeteers (1992), Fresh Off the Boat (2017), among others.

Besides acting and her work as a game host on the Wheel of Fortune show, below is a highlight of her career and income sources.

Modelling career

Vanna was a model before making her first TV appearance. The American model participated in the Miss Georgia USA 1978 beauty pageant. A year later, she appeared among the first four contestants of The Price is Right episode of the game show on 20 June 1980.

Real estate investing

Vanna and her ex-husband George Santo Pietro had constructed a 15,000-square-foot spec residence in the Beverly Park gated enclave. The duo stayed in the house until their separation in 2002. They vacated the property and later rented it for $175,000 per month. They rented it for several years, and in 2017, they listed the house for sale for $47.5 million.

George and Vanna also owned another house, which they sold for $22 million. The TV personality also invests in apartment buildings. She purchased a 10,000-square-foot estate in the hills above Beverly Hills for $3.4 million in the early 2000s, and the home’s current worth is $10 million.

Sony Lawsuit

The TV personality sued Samsung Electronics Corporation after airing a commercial featuring a smiling robot that turned letters on a game show. She claimed that the company was using her likeness without permission. After several appeals, she won the lawsuit and was awarded $403,000 in damages.

The TV personality also sued Playboy magazine in 1987 after publishing her photos. She claimed that Playboy published the pics without her consent and that the pictures were never intended for mass publication. After hearing the case, the $5.2 million lawsuit against Playboy was finally dropped.

Why is Vanna White worth more than Pat Sajak?

Despite Pat Sajak earning $15 million annual income compared to Vanna’s $3 million, Vanna stands out as having a higher net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pat Sajak has an alleged net worth of $75 million, which is $10 million less than Vanna’s $85 million. This is possible because Vanna has diversified her assets and invested wisely.

Vanna White’s net worth is a true reflection of her dedication to her craft and her timeless role on Wheel of Fortune. Her diversity in income generation has enabled her to be among the top-paid TV personalities in the United States.

