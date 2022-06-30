Who is Rachel Cook? Age, parents, height, career, profiles, facts, net worth

Rachel Cook is an American model and social media influencer. She often posts stunning photos of herself on Instagram and has worked with big brands, including Elle and Vogue. How well do you know model Rachel Cook? This article has everything you need to know about her.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Rachel Cook is an American internet personality and model. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Just like everyone who relocates to Los Angeles to find greener pastures, Cook also found what she was looking for when she moved to the city. She has since featured in Playboy and Elle Mexico magazines as an editorial model and continues to build a huge fanbase on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Rachel Cook’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Rachel Cook Date of birth 8th January 1995 Age 27 years in 2022 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Seattle, Washington Nationality American Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) Body measurements 33-24-34 Gender Female Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Tyler Warf Parents Mother Krysten Siblings Brother Bryce Profession Model, social media influencer, actress Social media profiles Instagram YouTube TikTok

Rachel Cook’s age and family

The model was born on 8th January 1995 in Seattle, Washington, United States, and is 27 years in 2022. She has a younger brother called Bryce. Rachel Cook’s parents have been supportive of her career choices, especially her mother, Krysten.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Rachel Cook’s boyfriend

Cook and Tyler Warf have been friends since childhood. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

The model rarely talks about her dating life. She gave her fans a rare glimpse of her boyfriend Tyler Warf in a 2019 YouTube video titled, Went Home! Meet My Boyfriend. Tyler is also from Seattle, and the lovebirds have been friends since elementary school.

Rachel Cook’s career

Rachel had a passion for fashion and modelling from a young age and was able to mould it into a successful career. She relocated to Los Angeles in 2013 after turning 18 to further her modelling career.

The model has since worked with popular agencies such as Seattle Models Guild, IMG Models, and Stars Model Management. She went on to feature in popular magazines, including Celine Pre-Fall collection, Elle Mexico, Vogue, W Magazine, Kandy Magazine, and W Magazine. In 2018, she made several appearances on Playboy Mexico. Cook is also the spokesperson for the Los Angeles-based The Industry Model Management.

The model has also created a name for herself across various social medial platforms where she uploads stunning posts of herself. Rachel Cook’s Instagram has an impressive fanbase of more than 3.5 million followers as of July 2022. In addition, she has over 273,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 313,700 TikTok followers.

The internet sensation is also a great actress. As per her IMDB profile, she has starred in several films and television shows, including;

Hunted (2021) as Kate

(2021) as Kate The Hack Job (2021) as Megan

(2021) as Megan Mark Dohner: No Love in LA (2020) as herself

Model Rachel Cook was featured in Playboy Mexico in 2018. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Cook’s net worth

The internet star has an estimated net worth of $700,000 in 2022. She mainly earns from modelling, advertisements, and brand endorsements.

Rachel Cook’s height

The model is known for her amazing physique, which she often flaunts on her various social media accounts. She stands at 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m), measures 33-24-34, and has sparkling blue eyes and beautiful brown hair.

Rachel Cook is one of the fastest-rising editorial models. She is lucky to have a huge and loyal fanbase that supports the content she uploads to her various social media accounts.

READ ALSO: Who is Lauren Summer? Age, height, boyfriend, pictures, career, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Lauren Summer, an American social media star, freelance runway and editorial model. She is known for posting revealing snaps on her Instagram and Onlyfans accounts.

Summer was featured in Playboy Magazine in April 2017 and has appeared in several other editorials, including Celebrations, Lucky, LIONS, and Fuse. As of 2022, the model has an estimated net worth of $1 million, thanks to her rising modelling career.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News