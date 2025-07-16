Is Cheer Season 3 happening? What Netflix fans should know now

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix series Cheer was binge-watched by millions of fans from its first season in 2020 through its second season in 2022. There is no official statement on whether a season 3 will be produced.

Key takeaways

Greg Whiteley, the creator of Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders , produced Cheer .

, produced . Cheer premiered on 8 January 2020 with six episodes, and its second season followed on 12 January 2022 with nine episodes.

with six episodes, and its with nine episodes. The Netflix series might not happen because of previous sexual scandals and the retirement of coach Monica Aldama from Navarro College.

Will there be a Cheer Season 3?

Cheer Season 3 appears unlikely, as no official renewal has been announced. There is currently no Cheer Season 3 trailer on any platform. In an interview with People in June 2024, producer Greg Whiteley said:

I think the bar has been set pretty high in terms of what we would need to come back, but I would never say never. I think that world is incredibly interesting. We would just need to find, I think, the right squad and the right team. It's hard to beat Monica.

Reasons why Cheer Season 3 is likely cancelled

Below is a breakdown of the reasons for the uncertainty of a new season.

Scandals and controversies

Jerry Harris, a prominent figure in Navarro Cheer, was arrested in September 2020 on charges related to images of minor abuse. He was 19 years old at the time. Harris was charged with soliciting and receiving the images and unlawful conduct with a minor, for which he pleaded guilty.

The show's creators addressed Harris' arrest in Season 2 in 2022. The crimes were alleged to have occurred between August 2017 and August 2020 in Naperville, Illinois, and Corsicana, Texas.

He is currently serving 12 years in prison at the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as NPR reported.

Cheer cast members, Mitchell Ryan and Robert Joseph Scianna Jr., were accused of misconduct with minors in 2021. Ryan was accused of assault, but not indicted, while Scianna Jr. pleaded no contest to electronic solicitation of a minor.

The team's former coach, Monica Aldama, and Navarro College were sued by a former Navarro cheerleader in April 2023, alleging they covered up her assault by a teammate. The lawsuit claimed Aldama downplayed the incident, saying, "Let's not make this a big deal." WFAA said that the case was later dismissed.

Monica Aldama is no longer the Navarro coach on Cheer

Navarro's longtime head coach, Monica Aldama, retired in December 2023 after 30 years, based on an ET Online publication. Dustin Velazquez, a former Navarro cheerleader and assistant coach, replaced her.

After taking over as head coach, he led the team to its second consecutive NCA Game Day National Championship in Daytona in April 2024.

No compelling new storyline has emerged yet

The original premise of Cheer revolved around the intense competition between Navarro and Trinity Valley Community College (TVCC) for the national championship. With Navarro reclaiming the title in season 2, developing a new plot might be difficult.

Netflix has shown no indication of renewing the show

Given the scandals and challenges of filming, Netflix has not expressed interest in renewing the show for a third season.

The cast of Cheer Season 3 is uncertain

If there is a season 3 of Cheer, the cast members will be uncertain due to some graduating from college and other personal decisions. Maddy Brum, La'Darius Marshall, and Gillian Rupert might return. Others, like Morgan Simianer and TVVC star Jada Wooten, would not be back.

What is the movie Cheer about?

Cheer is a Netflix docuseries that follows the Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team as they prepare for the National Cheerleading Championship.

The series showcases the team's intense training, personal struggles, and Coach Monica Aldama's demanding leadership. The team, known for jaw-dropping stunts, has captured 17 national titles under Aldama's guidance.

Does Gabi still Cheer for Navarro?

Gabi is no longer cheering for Navarro College. After appearing in seasons 1 and 2, she moved to Weber State University's cheer team and also cheers with Empire Athletics. In November 2022, she signed a contract with WWE.

What happened to Lexi from Cheer on Netflix?

Lexi was kicked off Navarro's cheer team after illegal substances were found in her car, as per Newsweek. Coach Monica reportedly gave her a second chance, and she rejoined the team for the second season. She later left Navarro mid-season for academic reasons, not because of controversy

Frequently asked questions

Where is Morgan from Cheer now? She graduated from Navarro in 2020 and now focuses on entrepreneurship and sponsorship.

She graduated from Navarro in 2020 and now focuses on entrepreneurship and sponsorship. Who replaced Monica Aldama? Dustin Velazquez replaced coach Monica Aldama.

Dustin Velazquez replaced coach Monica Aldama. Did Cheer officially end? Its last season was in December 2022.

In conclusion

A renewal for Cheer Season 3 on Netflix appears unlikely. The show's reputation, cast, and public perception have been significantly impacted, making it challenging to revive the series.

