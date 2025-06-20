Ruthless season 5 part 2 release date and cast: What to expect

Get ready for more scandalous secrets, suspense, and high-stakes drama in Ruthless Season 5 Part 2! Though Ruthless season 5 part 2 release date was on 13 March 2025, the series creator, Tyler Perry, continues to deliver gripping content for his audience.

Key takeaways

Ruthless is the first new original series from Tyler Perry to stream on BET+.

is the to stream on BET+. Ruthless Season 5, part 2, episodes 9, 10, and 11 were released on 13 March 2025 , while one episode was released every Thursday from 20 March to 24 April 2025.

, while one episode was released every Thursday from 20 March to 24 April 2025. The series is a spinoff of Tyler Perry's series The Oval .

. Ruthless premiered in May 2020 and has five seasons now.

When was Ruthless Season 5 Part 2 released?

It was released on 13 March 2025, according to BET+. The series, created by Tyler Perry, has been a hit since its premiere in March 2020, delivering drama, betrayals, and complex relationships among its cast.

Following the success of the series, Michelle Núñez, who played Zane, once said:

First of all, I’m just so thankful, so grateful, that we have such a great following and an audience. I didn’t even want to say audience, everyone who watches our show is [considered] family.

Looking back at the show's history, previous seasons premiered on the following dates:

Season 1 premiered on 19 March 2020

Season 2 on 11 March 2021

Season 3 on 10 March 2022

Season 4 on 20 April 2023

How many episodes are in Ruthless season 5?

Season 5 contains 18 episodes. Season 5 Part 2 concludes with 10 more episodes, following the first part's eight episodes that premiered on 8 August 2024.

Ruthless Season 5 Episode 9's release date was on 13 March 2025, with episodes 10 and 11. The remaining seven episodes were released on Thursdays on BET+ from 20 March to 24 April 2025.

Where can you watch Season 5 of Ruthless?

You can stream Season 5 of Tyler Perry's Ruthless on BET+, BET+ Amazon Channel, BET+ Apple TV Channel, Amazon Prime Video, and The Roku Channel (with ads). It is not available on Netflix or Hulu.

Plot summary of Ruthless Season 5 Part 2

The story is about Ruth, a young woman who is part of a dangerous cult led by manipulative, sexually abusive leaders. She abducted her daughter to bring her into the cult. After the group gang-raped Ruth, she seeks revenge and tries to escape with her family.

Tyler Perry's Ruthless Season 5 Episode 8 ended with: Is Ruth pregnant with The Highest's child? The episode showed Ruth getting an ultrasound by Marva, but the results were left unknown. This mystery sets up a major storyline for the rest of part 2, as Just Watch shared, which is discussed below:

Ruth is pregnant

Ruthless Season 5 Episode 9 is titled The Sunshine. It picks up where Part 1 left off, with Ruth Truesdale's secret pregnancy revealed. The father of the child is The Highest, the leader of the Rakudushi cult.

This revelation sets off a chain of events that puts Ruth's escape plan in jeopardy. As The Highest's grip on the cult begins to slip, Ruth sees an opportunity to manipulate the situation to her advantage.

Internal conflict and government pressure

The Highest's instability grows as he faces internal struggles and hallucinations of his birth mother. The government's investigation into the Rakudushi deepens, putting pressure on the cult and its members.

Ruth navigates this treacherous event to free herself and her family from the cult's clutches.

Betrayals and power struggles

Shifting loyalties and betrayals within the Rakudushi create internal conflict and power struggles. Ruth's pregnancy becomes a tool for her to manipulate obstacles and gain power.

The FBI's infiltration of the compound adds to the chaos, and The Highest orders a lockdown to maintain control.

A turning point

The last episode in Season 5, Part 2 is episode 18, titled Calamity. Ruth's intervention prevents The Highest from leading the cult to the Raku, marking a turning point in the power struggle.

With the blood oath wedding looming, tensions rise, and members begin to turn on each other. The Highest's desperation grows, and Ruth's plan for escape and revenge takes shape.

Michelle Núñez, who played the role of Zane in the series, told Black Girl Nerds about the changes in season 5 in an interview in March 2025. She said:

There are a lot of interesting things that happen within the relationships of all of us who are members of this cult and trying to get away. And some of us aren’t trying to get away. Some of us are in between, [and are questioning] do you really want to leave?

Tyler Perry's Ruthless cast for season 5

The show's cast for Part 1 had the main cast returning for Part 2. AS IMDb published, below are some of the main cast members:

Actor Character Role Melissa L. Williams Ruth Truesdale A former drug addict and the mother of Callie, who joins the cult and seeks revenge Matt Cedeño The Highest/Tyrone Luckett The charismatic and manipulative leader of the Rakudushis Baadja-Lyne Odums Marva A devoted member and elder mother of the cult Colin McCalla River A law school graduate who recruits young people to the cult Michelle Nuñez Zane A young member who fears for her life and wants to escape Blue Kimble Andrew A former FBI agent turned cult member Alise Willis Lacey A young woman who turns against the cult after a traumatic experience Lenny Thomas Dikahn An elder and strict disciplinarian of the Rakudushis Yvonne Senat Jones Tally A member who has an affair with Andrew, forbidden by the cult's rules

Other recurring casts include:

Jaime Callica as Brian Rollins

Stephanie Charles as Sarah Whiteside

Robert Craighead as Sheriff Conley

Anthony Bless as Agent Malcolm Green

Will there be another season of Ruthless?

There will be a Season 6. But note that the release date has not been officially revealed.

FAQS

Is Ruth pregnant in Ruthless S eason 5? She is pregnant with The Highest's child.

She is pregnant with The Highest's child. What is the last episode of Ruthless Season 5? It is titled Calamity .

It is titled . Is Ruthless coming back? Season 6 is most likely to be released.

Season 6 is most likely to be released. Is Ruthless by Tyler Perry based on a true story? It is fictional but inspired by real cults and the Jonestown Massacre of 1978.

Ruthless Season 5 part 2 release date was in March, and the season ended in April 2025. It was filled with twists and turns that kept fans glued to their screens.

