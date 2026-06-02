Bafana Bafana Star Puts Kaizer Chiefs on Alert After Confirming Orlando Pirates Exit
Bafana Bafana star Tshegofatso Mabasa has opened up about his next career move, revealing that he is on course to leave Orlando Pirates when his current contract expires.
The forward spent the second half of the past campaign on loan at Stellenbosch FC, but the Cape Winelands outfit has already confirmed it will not activate an option to keep him permanently. With his deal at Orlando Pirates running out at the end of June and no extension talks taking place, Mabasa is expected to enter the market as a free agent.
Mabasa confirms Pirates exit
Speaking to KickOff, the former Bloemfontein Celtic attacker admitted that his chapter with the Buccaneers appears to be coming to an end.
"I haven't received a new contract from the club, so it looks like I'll be leaving," Mabasa said.
The 29-year-old marksman has reportedly attracted attention from clubs in South Africa and overseas, with teams in Turkey and Israel said to be monitoring his situation. Locally, both Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs have been linked with a potential move for the striker.
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No agreement with Chiefs, says Mabasa
Mabasa also dismissed reports suggesting he has already secured a deal with another Gauteng-based side, widely believed to be Kaizer Chiefs.
"Those reports are inaccurate," he explained. "I haven't signed for any club. As for the teams interested in me, that's something my agent is dealing with."
The striker stressed that he will carefully assess all offers before deciding on the next step in his career.
"Once my agent and I have gone through every option available, I'll make the final call on where I go next," he added.
During his stint at Stellenbosch, Mabasa contributed five goals and remains one of the players whose future will be closely watched as the transfer window unfolds.
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.