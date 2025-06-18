Lockwood & Co. season 2 cancelled: Why Netflix ended the series

The cancellation of Lockwood & Co. season 2 was unexpected, considering it topped Netflix's list of most-watched shows in its second week. On 12 May 2023, the series' production company, Complete Fiction, confirmed the shocking turn of events via an X post that in part read:

With heavy hearts, we announce that Lockwood & Co. will not return for a second season. We thank our highly talented cast and crew for their top-level craft and dedication, as well as our fans for embracing and loving the show.

Key takeaways

Lockwood & Co. is based on Jonathan Stroud's books The Whispering Skull and The Screaming Skull .

and . Between 22 January and 12 February 2023, Lockwood & Co. had picked up 79.91 million hours .

. The series received nominations at the 2023 National Film Awards and The Golden Nib Awards.

Netflix's Lockwood & Co.

Genre Detective, supernatural horror, drama, action-adventure Developed by Joe Cornish Executive producers Joe Cornish, Nira Park and Rachael Prior Producer James Biddle Directed by Joe Cornish, William McGregor and Catherine Morshead Starring Ruby Stokes, Ali Hadji-Heshmati and Cameron Chapman Country of origin United Kingdom Original language English Number of seasons 1 Number of episodes 8 Production company Complete Fiction Release date 27 January 2023

The Lock Nation highly anticipated the release of Lockwood & Co. season 2

Most fans of supernatural teen shows were thrilled when Netflix announced the release of Lockwood & Co.'s debut season in 2023.

The British TV show follows a young girl, Ruby, who joins a ghost-hunting agency run by two teenage boys in a bid to use her psychic abilities to fight deadly spirits haunting London.

Within a few weeks of its release, Lockwood & Co. ranked fourth among Netflix UK's original shows with 113 million hours viewed.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the show has a 94% approval rating. During a January 2023 interview with Empire, director Joe Cornish expressed interest in creating the film's second season, saying:

There are a couple more seasons in Jonathan Stroud's books that we would love to do.

Lockwood & Co. cast members were well-prepared for the show's sequel

According to Cosmopolitan, Bridgeton's actress Ruby Stokes once revealed her desire to see her character Lucy evolve, stating:

I would love to know where the series goes and see who joins and leaves the agency. I cannot wait for more episodes!

Netflix did not renew Lockwood & Co. for a second season despite its success

On 12 May 2023, Jonathan Stroud confirmed the cancellation of the show's second season in an Instagram post that he captioned:

Although Netflix decided not to commission Lockwood & Co. for a second series, I celebrate the fantastic show they created alongside Complete Fiction. I could not have chosen a better team to bring my characters to life. Special thanks to our fans (Lock Nation) for their continued support. It was a pleasant delight to see the Lockwood family grow.

According to Variety, Lockwood & Co. was cancelled due to "failure of the viewing numbers to meet the threshold for a second season."

Complete Fiction's statement regarding Lockwood & Co. season 2 cancellation

Complete Fiction is a production company managed by Joe Cornish, Rachael Prior and Edgar Wright. Its post regarding the show's predicament on X in part read:

Making this film was one of the most rewarding projects of our careers. Working with Jonathan Stroud has been a dream come true! We appreciate Ali, Cameron, and Ruby for bringing their A-game and Netflix UK for sharing our vision. Although this is the show's end, the books live on.

On 14 May 2023, Joe took to Instagram to reveal that Lockwood & Co. was being called one of the best book adaptations ever. He wrote:

Lockwood & Co. was a hit! It received a great reception from fans of the books and newcomers. I am forever grateful to everyone who made the show a success.

Lock Nation's reaction to news of the show's discontinuation

From fans' responses to the Complete Fiction's tweet, it is evident that Netflix's decision took most aback. One person commented:

This is heartbreaking; the show was incredible.

Another went on to advise the creators to look for a different network:

I hope there is a possibility you will shop for another streamer, like Amazon Prime or something along those lines.

FAQs

Lockwood & Co.'s episodes run for about 37 to 49 minutes. Below are some frequently asked questions about the series:

Is there a chance of Lockwood & Co. returning?

There is no strong indication on social media or official confirmation that the show will return for a second season, even with a new network.

What would have happened in Lockwood & Co. season 2?

Characters Lucy Carlyle, Anthony Lockwood and George Karim could have continued seeking answers to the mystery behind the phenomenon of ghosts rising from their graves.

Why are there ghosts in Lockwood & Co.?

For 50 years, ghosts have been materialising due to a mysterious event known as The Problem. This has forced present-day residents of Britain to stop using technological tools like the internet.

What are Lucy Carlyle's superpowers?

The actress can hear spirits and sense their presence. After being forced to relocate from her hometown, she applies for a job at the old townhouse of Lockwood & Co.

Most Netflix fans were furious and confused after the Lockwood & Co. season 2 cancellation in May 2023. Although the series' season 1 viewership numbers looked promising, they reportedly did not meet the threshold for a sequel.

