The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 is coming after the anime series was given the green light to proceed with production. Fans of the anime can expect another thrilling chapter in Naofumi's journey alongside his loyal companions, including Raphtalia, a demi-human slave, and Filo, a bird-like creature.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 will continue to follow the story of Naofumi Iwatani, a 20-year-old university student who is suddenly transported to a parallel world. In this new realm, he is chosen as one of the four legendary heroes, each equipped with a unique weapon. Naofumi is given the mantle of the Shield Hero, which is considered the weakest of the four.

The Rising of the Shield Hero profile summary

Other names Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari Genre Dark Fantasy, Isekai, anime Produced by Kinema Citrus Creator Aneko Yusagi Number of seasons Three (as of 2024) Number of episodes 50 (as of 2024) Original run June 2019 to date Network Crunchyroll Origin Japan Rating 7.8/10 on IMDB

Is there going to be a season 4 of Rising of the Shield Hero?

The official news for the fourth season of The Rising of the Shield Hero was announced in January 2024. The series is currently being produced by Kinema Citrus, who was also involved in the production of previous seasons.

The exact release date for the anime series has not been disclosed yet. Based on the timelines of previous seasons, the new season is expected to premiere either by the end of 2024 or early 2025, depending on production schedules. The series will stream on Crunchyroll.

How did The Rising of the Shield season 3 end?

In the finale of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3, Naofumi and his comrades prepare for the revival of the Phoenix by learning the Way of the Dragon Vein magic. However, their plans are disrupted when assassins attack their village.

During the battle, Naofumi discovers that Raphtalia is actually of noble birth from the Q'ten Lo family, which explains why the assassins targeted her. She has been under constant watch since birth because of her eligibility to occupy the Heavenly Throne. The season ends with Naofumi deciding to confront the Q'ten Lo kingdom, either through diplomacy or force.

What to expect in The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4

The new season of The Rising of the Shield Hero is expected to continue adapting the light novels by Aneko Yusagi. While the specific details about the anime adaptation are not fully confirmed, the 4th season is going to delve deeper into Raphtalia's origins, the mystery surrounding her people, and her bid for the throne, which was teased at the end of Season 3.

The new plot will also feature Naofumi and his friends as they face off against the Phoenix. Viewers can also anticipate the introduction of new characters, both friends and foes.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 trailer

The official trailer for the series fourth season has yet to be released but two teaser visuals have been uploaded. The first teaser visual showcases a desolate landscape with a stormy backdrop and a distant dragon soaring through the sky, suggesting a darker tone for the upcoming season with themes of exile and isolation.

The second teaser visual released in July 2024 features Naomfumi, Raphtalia, Fohl, and Atla looking over a mysterious town with the tagline 'The return of the exiled,' as seen in the YouTube video below. This hints at a major arc for the upcoming season.

FAQs

With its unique take on the isekai genre, The Rising of the Shield Hero has maintained a strong fanbase since its initial release in 2019. Below are some of the frequently asked questions regarding the popular anime;

Is Shield Hero getting a season 3?

The Shield Hero has a third season, which premiered on October 6, 2023. The season consists of 12 episodes. It is currently available to watch on Crunchyroll.

When did Rising of the Shield Hero end?

The anime series has yet to end. The third season concluded in December 2023, while the fourth season is expected to air towards the end of 2024 or early 2025.

How many seasons of Shield Hero are out?

Three seasons of The Rising of the Rising Hero have been released, and a fourth season is in production. Season 1 aired from January to June 2019 and had 25 episodes; the second season aired from April to June 2022 with 13 episodes, while season 3 aired from October to December 2023 with 12 episodes.

Does Naofumi become a god?

The protagonist of The Rising of the Shield Hero, Naofumi Iwatani, does become a god by the end of his journey. He attains immortal godhood and gains the ability to create an incarnation of himself that combines the best of both worlds.

What is Naofumi's most powerful shield?

Naofumi's most powerful shield in The Rising of the Shield Hero is the Blood Sacrifice Shield, according to GameRant. This shield is part of the Cursed Series and is considered the most dangerous and strongest shield in the entire franchise. It unlocks immense strength and hatred tainted by the zombie dragon's curse.

Who is the weakest hero in Rising of the Shield Hero?

Naofumi Iwatani was initially considered the weakest hero. He is summoned to another world to become one of the four cardinal heroes, specifically the Shield Hero.

Unlike the other heroes who wield offensive weapons like the sword, spear, and bow, Naofumi's shield is seen as less powerful and more defensive. His journey is about overcoming these obstacles and proving his worth.

The exact release date for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 remains under wraps but viewers can expect a more engaging storyline based on the released teaser visuals. You can catch up on the three available seasons as you await an exciting new season.

