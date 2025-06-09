Sandton was painted red this past weekend as Netflix hosted an exclusive premiere for Kings of Joburg season 3

Netflix posted several pictures of each and every celebrity and influencer that attended the event

The exclusive event took place at Mercedes-Benz in Sandton on Friday, 6 June 2025

Netflix hosted an exclusive premiere in Sandton. Image: @netflixsa

Africa's richest square mile, Sandton, was turned red this past weekend by Netflix SA as they hosted the hottest and litest premiere party ever.

Recently, Netflix SA excitedly announced on social media that they had hosted an exclusive premiere night party for the upcoming Kings of Joburg season 3 on Friday, 6 June 2025, at the Mercedes-Benz Place in Sandton.

Several pictures that were taken during that immaculate night were posted on social media, revealing which celebrities, influencers, and media people attended the event.

Kings of Jo'burg Season 3 to drop in June

Shona Ferguson may be gone, but his wife, Connie Ferguson, and family are doing whatever it takes to ensure that #TheShoGoesOn. The lead star in the series passed away soon after the premiere of Season 1, and fans were amped when Connie announced that Season 2 was coming, and now Season 3 is set to drop in June 2025.

Streaming giant Netflix took to their Instagram page on Thursday, 8 May 2025 and shared the show's trailer and release date, delighting fans who have been waiting patiently to see what becomes of the Masire empire.

"There’s a new king in town threatening the reign of the Masires. Kings of Jo’Burg Season 3 is coming 13 June only on Netflix."

Social media users were over the moon following Netflix's announcement. Fans are mostly excited about the new additions to the show, which include popular American actor Malik Yoba and the multi-talented Clint Brink.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News about his new role, popular actor Clint Brink said joining the cast was a no-brainer for him because he loved the script. He said:

"After reading the scripts, it instantly got me excited, and I could comfortably see myself contributing to an already established world, which for me is always a good sign."

Connie Ferguson leaves SA doing a double-take

Briefly News previously reported that seasoned actress Connie Ferguson is trending against the backdrop of the 27th edition of the SA Style Awards.

The annual awards were held at Hyde Park, and many celebrities were in attendance, looking fresh and clean in designer clothes. The Kings of Jo’Burg actress stunned many with her youthful looks, which she complemented with a stylish dress that has since received a nod from fashion enthusiasts.

Several photos and videos of the actress at the awards have gained thousands of comments and reactions since they were dropped online.

