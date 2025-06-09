South African music producer, DJ Bongz, hogged headlines recently regarding his latest new ride

A video of the DJ cruising nicely in a luxury Bentley car went viral on social media after it was posted

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their suspicions as they wondered where he got the money to buy such an expensive car

DJ Bongz was seen cruising nicely in a Bentley. Image: @realdjbongz

Source: Instagram

Tjo X (formerly Twitter) police are up and vigilant as one of the popular music producers, DJ Bongz, was on their radar for a recent post about him.

Social media has been buzzing since the news and gossip page, MDNews, posted a video of DJ Bongz, the new owner of the glitzy restaurant and nightclub, Views, in Durban, cruising in the expensive Bentley.

Watch the video below:

Netizens suspicious of how DJ Bongz got his car

Shortly after the video of the music producer cruising in a Bentley went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their suspicions. Here's what they had to say:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"The last time this man had a hit was in 2015, which was 10 years ago. Ngeke phela."

@IfeanyiDeclan wrote:

"This Bentley could have put a lot of trucks on the road or ranch to create jobs. What do I know? Don't come for my Nigerian head."

@ProTwoolz questioned:

"Lol, where does he get his money from?"

@Mzeketiff responded:

"DJ Bongz never falls...he was destined to be rich. A few years ago, he lost everything and was gravely ill, but look at him today, rich and living the life. What's meant to be shall be!"

@Katlegoo_ replied:

"A good reminder that: Just because you didn’t see me doesn’t mean I’m not doing anything."

DJ Bongz causes drama at nightclub

In February 2024, DJ Bongz allegedly caused a scene at the popular Liv Nightclub in Durban after he was manhandled by the bouncers and asked to leave after misbehaving.

Celebrities usually get special treatment from fans and workers when they visit places like bars, shops, and even nightclubs. Unfortunately, popular star DJ Bongz got the opposite when he visited Liv Nightclub in Durban.

According to ZiMoja, the DJ caused a scene when he was asked to leave the premises. The club bouncers had to be called and carry him out of the establishment. Speaking to the publication, the club management said DJ Bongz was manhandled by the security because he was at fault and was hurling insults at the people. They also stated that they would never chase anyone out of the club.

"The club would never just kick out someone especially a famous person like him, he was unruly and hurling insults at people."

Source: Briefly News