South African media personality Bonang Matheba was concerned by the increase in scammers in Johannesburg

The popular TV star and businesswoman encouraged netizens to be safe and vigilant out there

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their stories of how they were scammed in Johannesburg

Bonang Matheba opened up about scammers. Image: Chris Jackson/Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

South African media personality Bonang Matheba didn't hold back as she vented about the number of scammers in Johannesburg.

Recently, the TV star who couldn't recognise an e-hailing service that wasn't Uber, shared on social media that netizens need to be careful and vigilant in Johannesburg, as scammers are now everywhere, and that it is not just men or boys; even girls have joined the syndicate.

She said:

"….JHB scammers. Boys, girls. Eer’body."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Bonang Matheba's post

Shortly after Matheba shared the post about scammers, many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their stories of how they got scammed in Johannesburg.

Here are some of the comments below:

@Buhlebonga said:

"Honestly, this is probably why I've stayed indoors since moving here. And it's people you think are genuine, kanti they are shameless Jo'annes"

@khoelifashion wrote:

"I got scammed by someone pretending to be a tutor, I don’t think I’ll ever heal."

@kmoeng responded:

"Got scammed by a whole professional consultant. I paid the lady to help me register for NCR, and it never happened. Her consultancy: Bonmas Consulting."

@SiphosenjabuloX replied:

"Got bumped by an old man while walking downtown, I apologised, thinking it’s an old person we were taught to take care of such people, till today I don’t know how he took my phone out of my pocket and when I realised my pocket feeling lighter, I looked back he was gone."

@EdibleBloke commented:

"Please add old men and old ladies to that list, especially at shopping malls. At Rosebank, someone will walk up to you with a crutch and say they need money to go home to Mpumalanga. When you come back tomorrow, you'll find them there after having given them money to go home."

Netizens reacted to Bonang Matheba's post about scammers. Image: Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

