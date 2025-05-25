Bonang Matheba amused people after snippets of her daily life, while working on BNG, went viral on X

The media personality spoiled her fans with a recent look into some of her dealings that she shared in a vlog

People cracked jokes after Bonang Matheba showed people that there are certain things she is not used to

Bonang Matheba left people buzzing after she released a wholesome vlog. The iconic TV presenter gave people a lot of hilarious moments.

Bonang Matheba's vlog leaves fans thoroughly amused. Image: @bonangmatheba

Source: Instagram

One video of Bonang Matheba waiting for an e-hailing service made people laugh. Bonang Matheba had a hilarious reaction to seeing a different e-taxi service besides Uber.

Bonang Matheba confused by e-hailing service

In a video reshared by @talitha_cumi_nails, Bonang was talking to a young lady who was summoning a taxi on her phone. While looking over her shoulder, Bonang asked which app the young lady was using because it did not look like Uber. Bonang exclaimed, "This is not Uber! What kind of thing is this?" and then whispered in Setswana, "e bitswang? (What is it called?)" The lady said it was Bolt which inspired some laughs. Watch the video of Bonang below:

Is House of BNG expanding?

Briefly News reported that Bonang teased that a new drink may become available for BNG. The latest video that Boang shared was titled a BNG Weekend. Fans were excited about the possibility of getting more BNG flavours. Bonang sparked excitement when she asked fans to share their opinions on a new flavour of BNG.

People have speculated about the success of Bonang's BNG following reports of declining sales. Online users had a lot to say after seeing bottles of BNG on sale for R99. Despite rumours, Bonang's BNG has continued to grow with the introduction of a non-alcoholic BNG.

Bonang Matheba's House of BNG has continued to grow over the years. Image: @bonangmatheba

Source: Instagram

SA amused by Bonang Matheba

Many people thought the video of Bonang not recognising the Bolt app was hilarious. People cracked their own jokes about the funny moment. Read the comments about Bonang's vlog below:

Tee_M said:

"Loosely translated to “Darling is it safe😊”? 😳"

Heavenly commented:

"She had to whisper to show she’s serious 😂😭 "

Ntsika_ joked:

"'What is this ?' 🤣🤣yhoo lapho wena uhamba ngayo xa unemali kuphela😭"

Thee Olivander 🫒💜 said:

"This is giving “I don’t fly in those kind of planes.'"

indie_2005 wrote:

"The Queen was better off not knowing what that thing is 😭 very unsafe.."

Nongoloza O'nice gushed:

"If she stays long enough on this app, she’s gonna give us iconic sounds🥹❤️"

esihle_qavana laughed:

"Uthi what is this thing 😭🥰😂Queen, that's our everyday ride 😂"

Loloh_Keketso was amused:

"Yooo let me delete Bolts awaziwa nawu Queen B, “what kind of thing is this”🤣"

