Media personality Bonang Matheba posted a cryptic congratulatory message on her X (formerly Twitter) account

Her followers assumed that she was hinting at being engaged to her boyfriend, and they are excited for her

However, because Bonang's message is very cryptic, fans were playing the guessing game in her comments section

Bonang Matheba had Mzansi congratulating her.

South African media personality Bonang Matheba has shared a cryptic congratulatory message on her X account recently.

What is Bonang Matheba celebrating

It is not out of the ordinary for Bonang Matheba to post cryptic messages online. The B Dazzled star posted a message congratulating herself, and seemingly celebrating a major occurrence in her private life.

However, without context, peeps were left to guess what she was celebrating. Some people assumed that she would be walking down the aisle, guessing that her boyfriend, David Phume, had proposed.

Others are expecting her to announce that she will be hosting Miss South Africa once again. While other fans suspect that she would be elevated to a bigger stage, Miss Universe. Other guesses range from a bigger House of BNG can or a new TV show.

Bonang has congratulated herself, leaving fans guessing.

Mzansi tries to figure out Bonang's good news

The comments section was filled with people who are extremely excited to see Bonang Matheba in action, or with a ring on her finger.

@Bongi_Bee_ excited:

"The way I'm excited."

@Sis_Gugz asked:

"Are we getting House of BNG in 500ml?"

@777_deluxe shared:

"Boring how we always have to guess what you are talking about."

@paulamosopa1 celebrated:

"I suspect you are hosting Ms SA again. Or even bigger, Miss Universe?"

@Almighty_Mpoza guessed:

"He proposed y'all."

@philani_donald celebrated:

"Congratulations. We are behind you, whatever it is."

@Tshepowfour3 said:

"I missed you, Queen don’t disappear like that again."

@SimplyKhu_ shared:

"What ever you are celebrating we are happy for you."

@Rose_roseeeeeee rejoiced:

"He finally put a ring on it? Oh we’re about to eat. Congratulations my babe."

Who is Bonang Matheba dating?

Although she never confirmed the identity of her man, Bonang had hinted that she is in love. In yet another cryptic post, Bonang said she was a lucky girl to have a man such as hers.

The streets unearthed her new man as businessman David Phume.

Why does she not want to disclose her new man? Bonang told Drum in an old interview that she fears people would judge her man:

“But I just feel, the last time I introduced someone to my fans and followers, things just went pear-shaped. Showing my relationships has never benefited me in any way. It has brought me worse than good, and I learned that the hard way.”

Pinky Girls opens up about fallout with Bonang

In a previous report from Briefly News, celebrity DJ and socialite Pinky Girl has finally told her side of the story in her fallout with her cousin, Bonang Matheba.

In an interview on Reason TV, Pinky Girl said she and Bonang grew apart despite being very close in their childhood.

