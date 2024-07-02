Media personality Bonang Matheba was pictured with her rumoured boyfriend, David Phume

The tech businessman attended Bonang Matheba's lavish garden-themed 37th birthday dinner

In the photo, the two lovebirds are seen laughing and getting a little cosy, but her fans were not too impressed

It seems as though Bonang Matheba has found her prince charming. The media personality was pictured with tech businessman David Phume, and tongues were wagging.

Bonang Matheba was pictured with her rumoured boyfriend at her birthday dinner. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang and David Phume spark a buzz

TV presenter and Mzansi's IT girl, Bonang Matheba, has once again become a hot topic after a viral picture of her and her new boyfriend, David Phume, made rounds online.

David Phume is a tech businessman who owns the company Afrobotics. He and a few other people close to Bonang attended her lavish garden-themed 37th birthday dinner last week.

Twitter blog page @MDNnewss shared a picture of Bonang and David laughing and getting a little cosy.

Mzansi reacts to Bonang's new romance

Netizens had quite a lot to say. Some people think David and Bonang are a cute couple, while others call her out for her apparent lack of taste in men.

@ayanda_thequeen

"I love Queen B sm but sana into anganayo when it comes to amadoda yi taste, always."

@BafanaSurprise

"Lol, there is always an idiot on the ground that won’t mind at all to pick up the pieces."

@JustStar_

"Why do these men with money love these IT girls so much."

@Banele_Mlangeni:

"Mababy deserves to be happy."

Is Bonang Matheba in a relationship?

Bonang's love life has always been a topic of interest online. She keeps her relationships under wraps out of fear that they will fail.

Bonang recently posted a cryptic tweet saying: "A lucky girlfriend," Bonang said, and she added heart emojis. But she deleted it.

Bonang's advice to entrepreneurs

In a previous report, Briefly News shared that Bonang Matheba dropped pearls of wisdom in her message advising young entrepreneurs at a Mail & Guardian event.

Bonang emphasised the importance of young people starting their ventures and seeking help. This message touched many people who were impressed by her wisdom.

