Bonang Matheba advised young entrepreneurs at a Mail & Guardian event, emphasising the importance of starting their ventures and seeking help

Social media users praised her for imparting valuable advice, with many expressing admiration for her motivational words

Comments from followers highlighted the impact of her message, comparing her favorably to other celebrities

South Africa's media darling Bonang Matheba dropped pearls of wisdom to young entrepreneurs just starting in the business world. The star, who was part of a panel at a Mail & Guardian event, said the most important thing is to start.

Bonang Matheba gives words of advice to entrepreneurs

Being Bonang star, Bonang Matheba recently shared a word with young entrepreneurs. Speaking in a video shared by the controversial blogger Musa Khawula on X, the radio and television personality said the most important thing is to start. She said:

"The takeaway for any entrepreneur is you need to start. Whatever you do, you need to start. Ask for help, be vulnerable, no man is an island, surround yourself with people willing to impact knowledge, have mentors, ask questions, travel the world, network and show up."

Mzansi applauds Bonang Matheba for her advice

Social media users praised the businesswoman for imparting her knowledge to the people. Many said the star is among the most focused celebs in South Africa.

@__ThapeloM said:

"Bonang also need to have at least family of her own by now."

@bad_option88 commented:

"1st time listening to Bonang and all I can say is I'm impressed, I never really expected such motivation from her. Her words r really inspiring. Young ladies take notes!"

@hotthot17 said:

"Yoo kanti nina ninjani. This is a great advice. Thank you B♥️♥️"

@Sphume_Minnie commented:

"Better motivation than eka Kim K."

@Khurie7 wrote:

"She’s so beautiful."

