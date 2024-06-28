A happy woman celebrated bagging a new employment opportunity at one of the biggest networks in the country, MTN

The lady documented her first day in a TikTok video, showing off the office environment and bragging about the great treatment

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering the woman with congratulatory messages and encouraging her to keep it up

A lady is happy about her new employment opportunity. Images: @emeldameldee

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared the great news of starting her new job. The lady was visibly happy on her first day.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @emeldameldee, she is seen driving to her new job. She captured the office space which was greatly pleasing and looked comfortable.

The TikTok user was also given a marshmallow egg to celebrate the teamwork and appreciation. The woman got a job at MTN. However, it is not clear what position she got. The lady was visibly happy as she enjoyed the environment.

"A huge shoutout to God and my biggest support system. Here's to new beginnings, new chapter begins."

Woman shares first day at new job

TikTokkers celebrate the woman's achievement

The video garnered over 64k views, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages and encouraging her to keep achieving the great things in life.

@Mama Oarabile said:

"This is the best company to work for you are going to be so happy ."

@Amy felt envious:

"I pray I also get to live this testimony ❤️."

@Lelwa Maphumulo wrote:

"Congratulations sisi♥️wishing you growth in your career and a happy work environment ♥️."

@Sya_Ntumba commented:

"Welcome to the yellow team."

@WeselinaM celebrated:

"Woow God is good...Congratulations ...enjoy."

@MasterPeace KaNgubo Gwili beamed with pride:

"I'm soo happy for you ,Congrats ✨️."

