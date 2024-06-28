A South African teacher named @teacherzwanangaye shared a heartwarming video on TikTok

The video shows her colleagues and students celebrating her new car by singing and dancing

The supportive and joyful atmosphere resonated with many viewers online, highlighting the importance of a positive work environment

A teacher's new car was celebrated with joy and love at her school. Image: @teacherzwanangaye

A South African teacher's new Audi car was beautifully celebrated and embraced by her colleagues and learners.

School celebrates teacher's new Audi

@teacherzwanangaye, the new car owner, shared a heartwarming TikTok video that captured the joyous moment the teacher's school family celebrated her new car upon her arrival.

The clip shows the educators and learners singing and dancing around the new car.

"I love them so much❤️,"@teacherzwanangaye wrote in her caption.

SA reacts to the celebratory moment

The happiness and pride spoke volumes, and many netizens were in awe of how fortunate the teacher was to have such a warm and loving work environment.

Luu commented:

"Someone said pray for a healthy work environment, and I felt it

sugar mom shared about her work environment:

"At my workplace you will never see this angibazi othisha abanenhoiziyo ezilukhuni kanj (At my workplace you will never see this, I've never seen teachers with such hard hearts)."

Sunshine Rsa reacted:

"This is beautiful, congratulations ❤️❤️."

than.deka__ congratulated the teacher:

"Congratulations Ma’am ❤️."

user8153382903847 gushed at the special moment:

"Ncoooo. This is beatiful."

Pru_MmaDikatlego_Wa_Bo_Leruo22 commented:

"From a young teacher to a young teacher, I am so proud ."

