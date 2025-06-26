A woman posted a video of the cake she baked, which looked like one from a popular supermarket

The lover of sweet treats took to her kitchen to satisfy her craving for a multi-layer store-bought cake

Online users wanted to know exactly how she achieved the impressive baked items she flexed in a TikTok video

One lady on TikTok was proud of the cake she made. Online users were in awe of the cake dupe she baked from a local shop.

A TikTok video of a woman's Woolworths cake that she baked at home went viral. Image: @gabi_contentcreator

The video of the woman's recreation of a beloved cake received thousands of likes. Hundreds of people commented their thoughts on the cake the woman baked.

In a TikTok video, @gabi_contentcreator was proud of her delicious-looking cake. She constructed a five-layer cake with frosting. The TikTokker baked the caramel and peppermint cake inspired by Woolworths. Even more impressive, she revealed that she baked the cake in a microwave.

South Africa loves Woolworths cakes

Woolworths cakes have South Africans in a chokehold. The supermarket often stocks uniquely flavoured cakes. In 2024, Woolies developed the Tiramisu cake, and shoppers were happy to give their reviews. One woman shared a TikTok video of her first taste of the tiramisu cake, which looked appetising when she cut a generous portion for herself. In another post on social media, a woman shared the selection of Woolworths cakes she found. The lady gave others a sneak peek at the cakes that were on special at Woolies for a limited time.

Woolworths' cakes are a popular treat in South Africa due to their unique flavours. Image: @lillian_235

Briefly News reported that a woman shared details about a Woolworths cake factory shop. Online users were delighted to find a place to get potentially cheaper Woolworths treats. In another story, people were excited when Woolworths introduced a new way to enjoy their cakes. A woman shared a TikTok video letting others know that Woolies released their cake slices. Netizens were raving that they would be able to get Woolworths cake for cheaper and on the go.

SA impressed with homemade Woolies cake

Many applauded the woman's recreation of a Woolworths cake. People showered her with compliments on her baking skills.

kanununu said:

"l thought it was Woolworths cake❤️"

Historical Highlights wrote:

"I have trust issues with you why does the cake look like you bought it from woolworths🤣🤣🤣☺️🤣☺️🤣 looks exactly the one you find at Woolworths 🤣"

iheart_kgali commented:

"Tjoo can I please have a slice😭"

Zanele Maceba gushed:

"This looks yummy."

Mercy was impressed:

"🤤Mouth watering."

ser1609410017594 gushed:

"This is definitely a Wollies peppermint caramel 😋 "

