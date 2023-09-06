A video went TikTok viral as it shows some of the latest products ready-made products at Woolworths

One lady was shopping at Woolworths, and she could not believe some of the pre-made food that she saw

Many people thought the Woolworths products were an interesting addition, and netizens admitted they were tempted

A woman showed people some of the latest offerings from Woolworths. In the video, the lady made it she was not keen on the new product.

Woolworths now stocks amagwinya and dombolo, Mzansi peeps admitted they were eager to try it. Image: @molatelomakoro

Source: TikTok

In the video about the Woolworths food got over 7,000 likes. Many people did not agree with the Creator and had compliments for the idea.

Woolworths releases amagwinya

A woman on TikTok @molatelomakoro showed Woolworths is selling some South African classics. The store has amagwinya and dombolo sold in fours.

In the video, the South African Classics were selling or R 24.99. Watch the video below:

South Africans react to Woolworths Mzansi staples

Although the cheetah was not in any ideas, other people thought Woolworths made the best move. Netizens commented the store has target market about around its little finger.

makgoshi said:

"Their doughnuts are so nice, I guess those gwinyas are too."

Okuhle wrote:

"First it was canned Samp now this."

aadhya commented:

"Ke R80 ke sure.."

Ayamkela Maxanyana admitted:

"Ngl I feel like I’m going to enjoy them."

Nessa_ added:

"I don't know how to feel about this."

Woolworths has South Africans entranced

Woolworths is one of the most popular supermarkets in South Africa. The store offers a range of food items, including a range of pre-made food.

Peeps rely on Woolworths for a unique customer experience where most people are convinced the quality is better, hence the higher price point on some items..

Woolworths' price labelling tactic has shoppers admitting they fell for it

Briefly News previously reported that a man noticed that Woolworths prints the savings amount bigger than the price. The video showing price labels at a Woolworths in Bloemfontein went viral.

The clip of the man reacting to the price label on sausage at Woolworths got over 20 000 likes. Many admitted they made the same mistake while shopping.

A video posted by @shaund_onthatile shows them reacting to Woolworths sausage that they thought was R100. It turns out they were mistaken and that the price is actually R169 and that R100 was how much one would save if they bought it.

