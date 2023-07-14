A man went to Woolworths in Loch Logan Bloemfontein and made a video showing how the shop labels food in a confusing way

The video of the man realising the real price was relatable to many, as it received over 28,000 likes and

There were many comments from people explaining how they have been in similar situations while shopping at Woolworths

A TikTok video of Woolworth's boerewors left a man thinking it was R100 but it was more expensive.

Source: TikTok

A man noticed that Woolworths prints the savings amount bigger than the price. The video showing price labels at a Woolworths in Bloemfontein went viral.

Man floored by Woolworths price for boerewors gets 200 000 TikTok views

A video posted by @shaund_onthatile shows them reacting to Woolworths sausage that they thought was R100. It turns out they were mistaken and that the price is actually R169 and that R100 was how much one would save if they bought it. Watch the funny video below:

South Africans discuss Woolworths' price labelling method

Many people in the comments admitted that they often fall for the confusing pricing label. Others argued that the price of the boerewors was worth it as the product is delicious. There are specific standards for what qualifies as boerewors, News24 reports that it must have a minimum of 90% meat and no more than 30% fat.

Dj Lawrencious commented:

"I am the victim of Woolworths."

SimplyKaymow said:

"This wors slaps."

Rea wrote:

"Those to different prices once tricked me."

Zonkeizinto added:

"Yhooo I once made that mistake, and i had to pay for it as I was so embarrassed to say cancel it ."

Saneh beautyPalour admitted:

"Woolworths will confuse you."

Woolworths often has South African in a choke hold

Woolworths is a beloved local brand of food, clothing and home items. Many people love to see any specials of products from the shop.

