A video of a man reacting with shock to the balance cost of his grocery shopping has been doing the rounds online

The video shows the cashier's screen which shows that he only got a discount of R10 after swiping his Smart Shopper card

The man's reaction amused netizens, and also commented on the Smart Shopper discounts

A South African man could not believe how little he saved after swiping his PicknPay Smart Shopper card after doing some groceries.

South Africans were amused by man's shock at his Smart Shopper discount. Image: @shaund_onthatile/TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @shaund_onthatile shows the man showing the balance of his purchase at the cashier's till in the store. The man's balance came to R723,40 with a discount of only R10.

He could not believe the small discount as he can be heard asking the cashier how that was possible and what the point of the Smart Shopper card was if he only stood to save such a small amount.

According to the PicknPay website, as a Smart Shopper, you earn points every time you swipe your Smart Shopper card.

"Points can be spent on anything you like and are just one of the ways we save you money. Another way we reward Smart Shoppers is with personalised discounts as long as we have contact details for you and you have opted into the Smart Shopper programme."

According to OptiOffer, discounts give customers a sense of accomplishment and pride. They feel like they've outsmarted the market by getting a great deal, so there's no guilt or shame in buying something that's 50% off. In fact, they're more likely to brag about how much they saved, which validates their decision to buy the product at a discounted price.

South Africans react with humour to the video

Many social media users found the man's reaction hilarious as they responded with laughter online. Others also shared how they felt about shopping at the mentioned retailer.

user6244766790535 commented:

"Mare let's be honest, Pick N Pay is expensive kaes."

$ reacted:

"Literally???."

Lemo_JayMolefe27 said:

"When Sotho people say "jwoooh jwoooh"."

I am wrote:

"It's always the tjo tjo for me."

replied:

"No, honestly, I asked that lady what was the point of me swiping it because I barely saved anything ."

Cleo commented:

"Hayi, throw away that SmartShopper card."

SK fresh replied:

"You didn't shop smart."

Source: Briefly News