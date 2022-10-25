A talented artist showed off his drawings of some of South Africa's popular celebs, and Mzansi adored the immaculate detail

The hardworking man has an extensive portfolio of work and even uses pens to sketch his photorealistic artworks

The pieces were well received by Mzansi, who commended his talent and asked him to give some tips to a very popular Mzansi artist

A gifted artist won over new fans on the socials after he showed off his drawings of some of Mzansi's super popular celebs.

A talented gent showed off his drawing of some of Mzansi's famous celebs, winning admiration across the country. Images: Hudson Mushaninga, Hudsxn Art/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Hudson Mushaninga is the man behind the sketches and also has an extensive portfolio of other pieces involving pens shown on his Hudsxn Art page. Briefly News shared some of his work on Facebook, highlighting just how immaculate the detail is in the drawings.

The gifted gent has been busy with his craft for years now, having some drawings dating back to parts of 2021. The outcome he aims for when sketching is based on photorealism, which involves insane amounts of detail when drawing. It's also difficult to master.

His ability to capture shadows and wrinkles adds to how talented he truly is. South Africans loved the attention to detail. See the responses below:

Chenise Dawson said:

"Wow! Excellent indeed. Maybe you can give Rasta some lessons"

Mokhele Hlapane commented:

"Well done young man, keep up the good work"

Cathrine Shonhiwa mentioned:

"You are talented young brother."

Tshepho Myhero Maphoto shared:

"Atleast you don't wait for people to die after you show up your excellency ✍️"

Mzikayise Gina KaMagadlela posted:

"Eh bro hide your identity Rasta will hunt u down, u gonna prove everyone right about his drawings"

Hlamolo Baloi said:

"Wow, pure talent... its like am looking at a pics that were taken by a ❤"

Borngreat Mane commented:

"I tell you, one can think it's a photo."

Palesa Pheko mentioned:

"Wow, this is great you are so talented."

