A dedicated woman residing in Johannesburg has opened up about how thrilled she is to have obtained a PhD in Chemistry from the University of Johannesburg.

Busisiwe Nokalika Zwane is excited about changing her title to 'Dr'. Image: Busisiwe Nokalika Zwane/LinkedIn.

Busisiwe Nokalika Zwane expressed her joy on LinkedIn and opened up about how God Almighty and her faith in Him helped her cross the finish line.

The gorgeous woman also spoke about how powerful prayer was for her on the long journey.

Busisiwe’s radiant graduation pictures were captioned:

“Dr Zwane. I always wanted this title. No sob story. I worked hard towards this achievement with the help of our Almighty. I wouldn’t have survived this journey if it were not for Him.

“Prayer works. Prayer changes everything. Believing works. Having faith and hope works. I know who my God is.”

Kind netizens were quick to wish the newly minted doctor well and expressed how overjoyed they were for her in her post's comment section:

Alice Selokoma is craving a PhD too:

“Dr Zwane, congratulations! I also want this title!”

Nonkululeko Nothando Shozi said:

“Well done, Dr Zwane.”

Buhlebenkosi Khoza reacted:

“It suits you, Doc. Congratulations.”

Willie Van der Merwe wrote:

“I agree with you. Do your best, and God will do the rest.”

Siamisang Katisi added:

“Congratulations to the new Dr in the streets!”

Jozi surgeon makes history: Meet Dr Coceka Mfundisi, the University of Pretoria’s first female neurosurgeon

In a related story by Briefly News, a doctor residing in Johannesburg is making big moves in the medical field and is the first female to have bagged a master’s degree in neurosurgery from the University of Pretoria.

The amazing Dr Coceka Mfundisi is also only the third black female to take on the field of neurosurgery in South Africa.

The humble woman, who says she’s always been interested in neuroscience, now runs her own practice in Modderfontein at Busamed.

