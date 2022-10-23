A beautiful young mom is doing her best to use her 24 hours well and started her own washing powder business with her small R4500 stipend

Nandi Hlungwani dreams of one day opening up a bigger factory to make her products

Commenting on a Facebook post by Briefly News that honoured the young mom, many people expressed how impressed they were by the single parent

A hard-working single mom, residing in Johannesburg, who started a washing powder business with R4500 savings, has impressed many online peeps.

Nandi Hlungwani is making big moves with her business. Image: Nandi Hlungwani.

Nandi Hlungwani officially commenced operations in July 2022 and already employs seven women and has her own working premises.

Previously, Briefly News wrote about the mother of one opening up about how having a workspace benefits her company’s growth.

Briefly News also honoured the dedicated parent in a Facebook post, with many netizens wowed by her hard hustle.

Nandi definitely knows how to use her 24 hours well. Her story of determination had many people in awe.

Some guys even flirted with the young mom and tried shooting their shots in the comment section of the post.

Here are some of the top online reactions:

Morwedi Ya Donald joked:

“At least you didn't say she used her R350 grant.”

Andile Skepe tried his luck:

“Once she builds a bigger factory, please arrange a blind date for me and her.”

Matsilele Dakalo wrote:

“Woman power. Keep on shining your Light, lady.”

Okenwa Dominion commented:

“More grace, dear.”

Maryna Coetzee Ontong exclaimed in joy:

“Well done, Nandi. You go, girl!”

Lonwabo Katat'uZakhele Madikane added:

“Smart, ambitious and hardworking. That's my kind of girl. We’re single this side.”

