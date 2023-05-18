Vinolia Mabele is a remarkable individual who wears many hats, excelling as an entrepreneur, actress, multi-award-winning philanthropist, and Ms UN International 2019

With her diverse talents and unwavering dedication, she has made a significant impact in various spheres of society

Mabele's true passion lies in empowering young girls across the country, she aims to provide them with the tools and opportunities to reach their full potential

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Vinolia Mabele has dedicated her life to promoting an equal society across Africa. Images: Vinolia Mablele/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Vinolia Mabele is a remarkable individual who wears many hats, excelling as a dynamic entrepreneur, actress, philanthropist, and advocate for youth empowerment.

Vinolia Mabele's passion lies in empowering young girls

The philanthropist's passion lies in empowering young girls and helping them with opportunities. She says:

“Girls should be empowered and not rely on men. We should be given the opportunity to become leaders in our own right."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As the founder of African Ambassador, Vinolia spearheads a program to foster Pan-Africanism among the youth. Through this initiative, she encourages young people to embrace their African heritage, promoting unity and collaboration. Additionally, she has established several empowering young women's initiatives which focus on providing opportunities and support for young girls to thrive.

Vinolia Mabele has focused on making Africa socially cohesive. Images: Vinolia Mabele/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Vinolia Mabele is the deputy chairperson of Social Cohesion of SA

As the deputy chairperson of Social Cohesion SA, she works closely with advocates at the forefront of developing a new South African Consciousness. Together, they strive to create a caring, proud, and inclusive society rooted in the values and principles outlined in the Constitution. Mabele plays a pivotal role in shaping a more cohesive and just culture by actively engaging in decision-making processes and promoting behaviour aligned with constitutional ideals.

" As the deputy chair of Social Cohesion in South Africa, the mandate is for everyone. The programme runs according to what the government wants, a non-racial and non-sexist society. We have 12 workstreams from climate, gender equality, education, etc. We aim to make South Africa a socially exclusive society."

Vinolia Mabele's true passion lies in empowering the youth

Through her work, she aims to provide young people with the tools, opportunities, and support they need to overcome challenges and reach their full potential. Her dedication to youth empowerment reflects her commitment to the values of social justice and equality enshrined in the Constitution of South Africa. Her work inspires others and contributes to the realisation of a more inclusive, caring, and proud society in South Africa.

Theshaya Naidoo overcomes depression and math challenges, graduates with cum laude, credits mom for success

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a young graduate Theshaya Naidoo who is a shining example of what hard work can do in your life.

The young graduate defied the odds stacked against her and pushed for a better life for her mother and brother.

The 22-year-old has achieved greatness despite being rejected from her first five degree choices, including BCOM Law.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News