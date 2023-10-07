One woman in Gauteng is taking on the funeral services business after previously being employed as a sales agent and account manager

Oarabile Hope Khobo said that she was honoured to take on the noble task of assisting families during the trying time of death

Briefly News spoke to the entrepreneur, who shared that she would love her business to operate nationwide in the future

A dedicated woman in Gauteng is taking on the funeral services sector after previously working as a sales agent.

Oarabile Hope Khobo runs a funeral catering business. Image: Oarabile Hope Khobo.

Source: Facebook

Oarabile Hope Khobo opens up to Briefly News about what being part of this industry means to her, reflecting on how far she’s come:

“I have been a sales agent, and my last job title was an account manager at a financial company.”

The Gauteng businesswoman wants to help families

The hard-working lady, who was recently featured on Kasi Economy, shares why she decided to take on the funeral business:

“My family and I have lost so many people we dearly loved, and, therefore, I understood the importance of having people who can assist in difficult times.

“I then took it upon myself to provide efficient yet affordable funeral catering packages.”

The woman in the funeral sector wants to expand her reach

Oarabile, who holds a Diploma in Business Management from Rosebank College, shared her future ambitions for her enterprise, called ‘We are Lesedi’:

“I would love to be operational in all South African provinces. Currently, there are two branches that are open.”

Oarabile is highly ambitious and we at Briefly News cannot wait to see how far she goes with her enterprise.

