An ambitious single mother who lives in Johannesburg, Gauteng is thriving on various business fronts

Fikile Ndaba recently established her second pie business and opened up about creating a legacy for her young son

Now, in a follow-up chat with Briefly News, the young mother notes that she loves giving back and uses her charity organisation to help the needy

An ambitious single mother in Johannesburg, Gauteng is slaying with her various businesses, including her second pie shop that she opened recently.

Fikile Ndaba has two pie stores and gives back to the needy through her charity foundation. Image: Fifi Ndaba.

Briefly News previously wrote about the establishment of Fikile Ndaba’s second pie store.

Furthermore, the mom of one with an accounting firm and published book describes herself as a woman of faith and loves giving back to those in need.

Mom of one helps people in need and school kids

Fikile opened up to Briefly News about her charitable organisation and how it assists under-resourced communities:

“I have a foundation named after my son, called the Enzo Foundation. A portion of my proceeds go to the foundation. We help school kids with shoes and help those in need as well.”

“My son is still young, turning two in November. For now, I am enjoying building a legacy for him, hoping he'll love the pie business as well.”

Gauteng single mom with multiple businesses prioritises her son

The 'Fifi and Sons Pies' founder may be an accountant, author, and businesswoman, but her role as a mom will always take priority:

“I take my son everywhere I go, even to my meetings sometimes. So, he is used to my busy schedule and the rotation of my businesses.

“What I saw in him is that he engages a lot with customers. He is aware that when a person buys a slush, we then need to give them a straw. He will then take it and give it to them. Those are precious moments for me.”

Johannesburg multimedia graduate grinds hard with dumpling business

