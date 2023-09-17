A talented single mother in Gauteng has opened her second pie store around six months after starting her first in February 2023

Fikile Ndaba also has an accounting firm, a charity in her son’s name, and has published a helpful book recently to inspire other moms

Fikile Ndaba in Gauteng is a true triple threat, slaying as an author, pie store owner, and founder of an accounting firm.

Briefly News has been following the young mom’s journey since she opened her first pie business in February.

Since then, Fikile has published a book to inspire other single moms, undertaken amazing charity work, and now opened a second pie business under the brand named 'Fifi and Sons Pies'

Gauteng businesswoman expands pie business

Fikile also posted about her latest feat on Facebook, lamenting that she started with the little she had before growing her enterprise:

She further shared her enthusiasm with Briefly News, stating:

"I feel so happy and very excited to see how the store will operate because I am entering a space that's being dominated by kotas.”

The young entrepreneur notes that her second business is operational in Ga-Rankuwa, Zone 5:

“Somehow, bringing something new to the township is what was needed. I operated today and sold out on my pies. People really want something light and different from kotas, and that's what I am doing. I am just very excited about it.”

The mom has experienced great success with her first pie business

Fikile juggles many jobs and roles and often attributes her success to hard work and her staunch faith:

“The [first] store has grown so well. Hence the opening of the second shop. It’s doing very well at the Theme Park, in Rustenburg. We added new menus, popcorns, and more.

“I have added two employees. So, I am also fulfilling my heart’s desire, which job creation.”

Johannesburg multimedia graduate grinds hard with dumpling business

