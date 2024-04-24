A proud young woman showed off her fuel-efficient Suzuki Baleno to her social media followers

The lady flexed that she bought a full tank and drove from Wibank to Rankuwa without the car using too much fuel

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving how the TikTok user's car can retain petrol

A lady showed off her fuel effecient car. Images: @khathu66/ TikTok, @adventtr/ Getty Images

A woman took to her TikTok account to show off her fuel-efficient Suzuki Baleno.

In the video uploaded by @khathu66, the woman can be seen fixing her beautiful grey Suzuki Baleno. She also captured her new baby in the dealership.

The lady applauded Suzuki for being fuel efficient. She said she bought a full tank from an Engen petrol station and travelled from Witbank to Pakunwa, but her full tank didn't decrease as she expected it to.

"There’s something with Engen petrol and Suzuki ..these 2 will last you for days I came back from Witbank to Rankuwa, and my tank was still full."

According to the Suzuki website, the car does not go for less than R248 000. It boasts a 1.5ℓ engine, numerous noise-suppression measures, suspension that allows it to corner with stability, rear-parking sensors and supreme space, to name just a few features.

Woman enjoys fuel-efficient Suzuki

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens celebrated with the woman

The video garnered over 2k likes, with many online users applauding the woman's car's fuel efficiency.

@Sunshine ☀️ commented:

"I drive a starlet and I agree with you with engen petrol."

@mokhusekagi said:

"Once drove a scarlet for a week which the same as baleno… the petrol consumption is top tier like what????!!!"

@SAKHILE GINIOUS ZIQU could relate:

"Yes indeed, I've also noticed ♥️enjoying my Baleno ."

@MsParker Matasane beamed with pride:

"Suzuki is the girl."

@YT:Nkhensani Mhlongo celebrated:

"Congratulations ."

