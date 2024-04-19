A woman plugged South African online users with a place where they could get their groceries cheaper

The lady showed off a slip long as herself of R2 500 groceries she bought at Frontline Hyper

The online community reacted to the video, with many grateful to the lady and some wanting to find Frontline Hyper near them

A lady flexed R2 500 groceries for two.

A woman took to her TikTok account to show off her groceries for two. She spent R2 500 at Frontline Hyper.

In the video uploaded by @lalahassan_, she showed the slip for the items. It was as long as her. The woman really got a bargain. Amongst the items she bought are eggs, chicken meat, a box of Parmalat milk, chips, garlic, mince, beef and pork meat.

She also got ham, grapes, sweet potatoes, onions, Kellog cereal, Fusion, toppers, and Orio biscuits, to name a few.

Woman showed impressive grocery haul

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were impressed by the haul

The video garnered over 33k likes, with many people impressed by the bargain. Some wanted to know where they could find the nearest Frontline Hyper.

@DeModa79 wrote:

"Where do I get Frontline hyper."

@happy.young.mom said:

"We need a frontline hyper in CPT cause even at Shoprite you won’t get that much for 2.5."

@Nqobile Nkosi shared:

"I love Frontline Hyper so much, I buy all of my groceries there, especially fruits."

@Luckiest girl on the planet said:

"All of this would have been R6000 at checkers and other stores ."

@Ntimandze LA Shongwe asked:

"Jooo Jooooo where is Frontline hyper in east rand please. Jooooo I will go now. because dischem, Clicks, spar pick n pay Cherckers hyper we are died in paying same groceries for R6k to R7k."

@Gray was in disbelief:

"She must have gone through a portal and shopped in 2002."

@Queenza ❤️❤️ was impressed:

"That’s a lot for R2 500, woow"

