One woman went shopping at Woolworths and showed off all the food items she got to last her just over a week

People were eager to share their opinions about the items she spent money on groceries, and most were critical

Online users flooded the comments with what they thought was the smartest way to grocery shop in South Africa

A content creator on TikTok showed how she spent over R1 000 on groceries for the week at Woolworth's store. The lady's groceries inspired a debate about how much more people could buy at other stores, such as Pick n Pay.

The video of Woolworth's grocery haul got 23 000 likes and hundreds of comments. With the rising cost of living in South Africa, the prices of different grocery stores are a hot topic, and people were not shy to pick favourites.

Woman shares bi-weekly Woolworths grocery haul

A TikTokker, @sheisndeka, as part of her groceries for the next two weeks and bought a six-pack of 2l of milk, granola, bagels, a pack of chicken, 2kg of potatoes and other household foods.

Watch the video of all the groceries better:

South Africans discuss food prices at other SA supermarket

Online users are often curious to see how much people spend on groceries. Many people in the comments said that she bought snacks, not groceries. Some people insisted that the money would stretch further when shopping at other grocery stores such as Boxer. One person joked they could even buy shares with the R1 200.

@bohang_makakole commented:

"Pick n Pay you just get milk, water and mushrooms."

@justmarina2 commented:

"This food is only for a week."

@bigphil_siba commented:

"I bought groceries in bulk and shares at Boxer ka R1 200."

@crnk44: commented:

'Imagine R1 200 at Usave."

@xsistaglo commented:

"This is not grocery but snacks."

@eugenebulere commented:

"This video just confirmed that I'm not missing out on anything, Shoprite is where I'll go."

