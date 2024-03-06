A student from the University of Pretoria celebrated getting her new vehicle, a Suzuki Baleno

She took to her TikTok account to share a moment when she went to fetch it from the car dealership

The online community reacted to the clip, with many sending congratulatory messages

University of Pretoria student showed off her Suzuki Baleno. Images: @khathu66/ TikTok, @Bloomberg/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A University of Pretoria (UP) student took to her TikTok account to flaunt her new ride, a Suzuki Baleno.

Beaming with pride, in the clip, @khathu66 can be seen in the dealership going to fetch her wheels. She was visibly excited, dancing with the keys in front of the new whip.

Another captured moment showed her driving out of the dealership. She said that this is her life as a UP student.

Responding to one TikTok comment, the young lady said she loves the car for being fuel efficient.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

According to the Suzuki website, the car does not go for lower than R248 000. It boasts a 1.5ℓ engine, numerous noise-suppression measures, suspension that allows it to corner with stability, rear-parking sensors and supreme space, to name just a few features.

UP student gets Suzuki Baleno as first car

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers love the girl's new car

The video garnered over 37K views, with many online users showering the young girl with congratulatory messages.

@NomaChule commented:

"Baleno gang, let's gather here! Congratulations, babes."

@wezo9428 said:

"Congratulations."

@user4858112930004 shared:

"Congratulations, girl, I drive black and white wow, I really enjoy my baby."

@Thendo celebrated:

"Congratulations, girl. I'm super proud of you❤️‍"

@Palesa felt proud:

"Things we love to see! ❤️"

@Qawekazi Klaas prayed:

"Congratulations hunny, such a win! ❤️ May God continue to protect you ❤️"

Varsity College kids arrive on campus with cool cars

In another story, Briefly News reported about Varsity College students in Durban North pulling up on campus with luxurious rides.

In the video uploaded by @enhleerh_, the cars that the kids were arriving in cost millions of rand and were the types to be driven by filthy rich fellas who have it all figured out in life. Among the cars shown in the video were SUVs and sports cars such as Ferraris and Mercedes-Benzes. Netizens were amused.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News