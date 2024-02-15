Varsity College kids did not come to play, they arrived on campus with posh wheels that many could only dream of

In a viral TikTok video, the college's parking is seen with stunning cars that belonged to students

The online community reacted to the video, with many feeling envious and only wishing to drive such rides one day

Varsity College students in Durban arrived in posh cars on campus. Images: @enhleerh.

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video showing how some students at Varsity College in Durban North pull up on campus has set the internet abuzz.

In the video uploaded by @enhleerh_, the cars that the other kids are arriving in cost millions of rands and are the types to be driven by filthy rich fellas who have it all figured out in life.

Among the cars shown in the video were SUVs and sports cars such as Ferraris and Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Varsity College kids drive stunning wheels to campus

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were amused by the cars

The video garnered over 14k likes, with many online users feeling envious and sharing their situations of arriving in places with their own feet.

@Leslie Areefa Michaels hilariously said:

"Me pulling up with my two legs that God gave me"

@karabo.wm was in disbelief:

"Seeing your dream car on campus is insane"

@Yo.Gurl.Latoyaaa compared:

"I'ts giving Eduvos Pretoria with their Gwagons and stuff."

@PreolinPillayproduction shared wise words:

"Always remain humble! The only competition should be the marks you produce! Remember your humble beginnings ❤!"

@. said:

"Your dream car is driven by your classmate "

@BOWCUTZ felt envious:

"The pressure "

@Her fav remembered:

"Back in 2022, they had porches and rangers everywhere "

A man showed off varsity friends' cars

In another story, Briefly News reported about a local man who showed off a fleet of cars that belonged to his varsity friends.

The man posted a picture of the cars on his Twitter account. The post attracted a lot of Tweeps who commended the guy's friends for a job well done. Some hilariously shared that they and their varsity friends are still struggling. Other peeps asked what the guys studied, while others teased a few of the car owners.

