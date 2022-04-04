A man shared a pic of his front garden that was full of cars he claimed belonged to his varsity mates who were visiting

While some peeps gave the thumbs up in acknowledgement of his friends' success, some expressed the struggles that they are still going through

Peeps asked what the man and his friends studied in university while others pleaded for job opportunities

A young man who was seemingly proud of his friends' accomplishments shared a pic of their cars in his Twitter post. He posted a snap of some cars parked on the side of the road that belonged to his friend.

The proud man captioned the pic:

"My varsity friends pulled up today."

A man posted a pic of cars and shared that his varsity friends came to visit him. Image: @_TheNorthBoi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The guy's Twitter post attracted a lot of Tweeps who commended the guy's friends for a job well done. Some hilariously shared that they and their varsity friends are still struggling. Other peeps asked what the guys studied, while others teased a few of the car owners.

@lufuno8 asked:

"What happened to the one at the back, is he stil writing some supplementary exams?"

@JNkomoJnr said:

@Naturebz said:

"Nanenza yiphi icourse majita (what course did you and your friends study)? Mina when my varsity friends pull up kuba ipolo nalo futhi elikokotiwe (they come in a beat-up Polo) ."

@WNomanqina said:

"Botsa majita bare direle plan obvious ba tseba batho (ask your friends to make a plan for us becuase it's clear that they are connected)‍♂️."

@Sindi66431674 said:

@Refilwe_April24 said:

"So im getting married next week and you are invited as the groom ."

