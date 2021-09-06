Halala: Woman Graduates & Buys Her 1st Car All in the Same Week, SA Impressed

A beautiful local woman has completed a university degree and just bought her first car all within a week

The young lady is definitely on her way in life and headed online to share the good news with her many supporters

Mzansi flooded the comments section with well-wishes for the thriving new graduate and driver

A local woman has left Mzansi in absolute awe after bagging a university degree and securing the keys to her first car all within a matter of days. The exceptionally accomplished local beauty says it all comes down to the many blessing of God and could not be more excited.

A local woman has graduated and bought her first car all within the space of one week. Images: Varsity World/Facebook

Source: Facebook

, the popular student forum Varsity World did not give much away about the young woman but simply shared that Rolivhuwa Mudau was overjoyed at having achieved so much.

"This year I bought my 1st brand new car and graduated within space of week #Lord is great," Mudau captioned the celebratory post.

Mzansi could not believe all that the incredible young lady had achieved in the space of one little year. Many people wished her well in the comments section.

Check out some of the excited reactions below:

Mkhululi Aya Maduna Mzili said:

"Congratulations Queen!! And you are my type."

Mmanipho Mshubi said:

"I'm proud."

TE BO GO Keynesian said:

"This is God's grace."

Makhosazana Nkosi said:

"Inspired."

Vusumzi Mavusi said:

"You're blessed."

Mapule Mkhonto said:

"Congratulations ngwana kgomo."

Karabo Bridgette Soodi said:

"Well done."

"1st baby": Mzansi thrilled for stunning lady who got a new car from mom

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that Esona Mahlulo is being praised for her recent success after buying a new car. The Cape Town-based woman says the new whip is her first baby and has thanked her mother.

The social media account holder is now getting all the positive messages from social networking friends. The young Mzansi woman posted the picture as she posed at the dealership.

Briefly News didn’t need an invitation to also share and pen such an inspiring story for the young stunner.

She wrote on Twitter timeline:

“My very 1st baby, all thanks to my Mom.”

Social media users were definitely left in absolute awe after checking out the post. Check out some of the comments below:

@NkatieCM said:

“My mom needs to see what other mothers are doing.”

@Lukie_1017 said:

“And you mom is probably vica versa.”

@Nondiraa said:

“Congratulations sanas... uzundikhwelise noba undikhwelise phi.”

@KulaniCool said:

“Congratulations.”

@DdisaNMV said:

“As much as we are our parents' biggest blessings, they are any child’s biggest cheerleader… Congratulations, now your end is to make that mama proud.”

@mantle6938 said:

“Mother's out there buying cars not expecting houses and to be financially supported after I put myself through school.”

@IronicVector said:

“Congratulations, thanks to mom, so tell me more about your mom, she sounds like a nice person.”

@MrAnsa_Otu said:

“Congratulations. Fun fact: “Agya” means “fire” in a Ghanaian local dialect. This brand was first assembled in Ghana by Toyota’s assembly plant in Ghana. I hope you enjoy the “litness” that comes with it.”

@Mabalane18 said:

“Beautiful take care of it, don’t abuse it and it will return the favour…”

@AbimboL5512 said:

“Mothers are the best! Folks follow me and retweet this. Show her some love.”

Source: Briefly.co.za