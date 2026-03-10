Eddie Jones Calls Rassie Erasmus a ‘Rugby Guru’ but Critiques One Coaching Innovation
- Japanese head coach Eddie Jones expressed admiration for Rassie Erasmus, praising his deep knowledge of rugby and innovative approach to coaching
- He admitted there was one lineout tactic he didn’t enjoy, but acknowledged it showed Erasmus’s willingness to take initiative
- Jones highlighted that Erasmus’s greatest strengths lie in selecting his team and managing his players effectively
Eddie Jones has applauded Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus, calling him a rugby guru, but the Japanese head coach critiqued one aspect of his coaching methods.
Jones was part of the South African technical coaching set-up in the 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning team and has been a vocal admirer of Erasmus. In 2019, when Jones was in charge of England, his team lost to Erasmus in the World Cup.
Since then, the Boks head coach has led South Africa to a series victory over the British & Irish Lions on home soil in 2021, another World Cup triumph in France in 2023, as well as back-to-back Rugby Championship titles in 2024 and 2025.
Eddie Jones praises Rassie Erasmus
Speaking on a podcast, Jones said he had the pleasure of taking over Rassie Erasmus’s computer during the 2007 World Cup, when Erasmus was the technical advisor, and added that Erasmus later joined the Stormers. Jones also reiterated his view that the Springboks were peaking too soon and highlighted the area where he believed Erasmus had “done better than anyone else.”
He explained that he had spent a week helping out for former Springboks coach Jake White and noted that he was offered a position because he was in between moves to the Saracens.
Erasmus’s coaching innovations and team management
Jones said he had “never seen such detailed information” and noted that Erasmus loves rugby. He described Erasmus as a “rugby guru” who is passionate about the game, willing to back his ideas, and always looking for something new.
Jones added that Erasmus does his homework, though he admitted he didn’t enjoy the specific lineout set-up down the blindside that Erasmus introduced in a Test against Italy in Gqeberha in 2025. However, he acknowledged that it showed “great initiative” and said Erasmus keeps innovating in the same way.
“You know, you go, you play against Italy, you know, you’re going to win the game. So first scrum, let’s go after them. So he does the deliberate five-metre kick off. You know, that used to happen 30 years ago in the French league. Montpellier had the biggest pack and always kicked the first kick out, and then the first scrum, bang, it’s on, big five, here we go.”
Jones praised Erasmus’ rugby intelligence, saying he puts it to good use when selecting his teams. He added that Erasmus is a “really clever, good coach” but highlighted that his greatest attribute is his skill in team selection, which Jones believes Erasmus has done “better than anyone.”
Jones also noted that Erasmus has access to good data and information, but it is his way of managing players that he described as “outstanding.” The veteran coach was also very critical of the Springboks after they lost against Australia in August 2025 at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg. But leading up to that match, he had raved about the Boks winger Grant Williams, boldly claiming the 29-year-old is the fastest player in world rugby.
