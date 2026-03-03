Amakhosi have been dealt another major blow after their leading goalkeeper underwent emergency surgery days before a crucial derby clash

The absence forced a rare return between the posts for his understudy as Chiefs suffered a damaging defeat in the title race

With key players sidelined and off-field issues emerging, the pressure is mounting ahead of their next Premiership assignment

Kaizer Chiefs’ injury struggles continue to beset their season with the latest setback involving their first-choice goalkeeper, Brandon Petersen, who missed the Soweto derby played on Saturday, 28 February 2026. The goalminder was ruled out of the game due to an illness that befell him on Friday, on the eve of the clash.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen is ruled out of action for weeks. Image:@brandonpetersen

Source: Twitter

He was taken to the hospital, where he underwent appendix surgery, which was successful. He was scheduled for discharge on Monday, 2 March, but is expected to remain out of action until he fully recovers. Appendectomy recovery typically takes between three and six weeks. Petersen joins the likes of Rushwin Dortley, George Matlou and Given Msimango on the injury list.

Petersen’s surprising absence from Saturday’s Soweto derby caught many off guard, considering his standout performances for Amakhosi this season. Stepping into his place, Bruce Bvuma made his first appearance of the campaign, but the Glamour Boys suffered a heavy defeat with him in goal.

Coach Cedric Kaze explained the South African goalkeeper’s absence, citing a serious health concern that might keep him sidelined for a while.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Brandon has been unwell; he was hospitalised and underwent surgery two days ago,” Kaze told SuperSport TV.

“We hope for a swift recovery for him.”

Watch the video below:

Brandon Petersen's surgery setback for Kaizer Chiefs

In place of Petersen, Bruce Bvuma made his first outing of the season, which turned into a nightmare. His return in goal proved challenging, as he conceded three goals in a decisive loss at FNB Stadium. Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa all scored for Orlando Pirates, handing the Sea Robbers a commanding victory.

Although none of the goals was Bvuma’s fault, it was a disappointing outing for the South African shot-stopper on his first appearance this campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs play Richards Bay on Tuesday, 3 March 2026. Image:@vkaizerchiefs

Source: Facebook

Kaizer Chiefs injury list grows ahead of Richards Bay clash

Adding to Amakhosi’s struggles, promising South African international Mduduzi Shabalala was also absent from the squad. Reports suggest the young midfielder missed the game due to disciplinary concerns linked to recent lapses in professionalism.

With no clear timeline for Petersen’s return, Kaizer Chiefs face a significant challenge, having relied heavily on their goalkeeper’s consistent performances this season. Petersen has been a key figure since the campaign began, earning the captain’s armband and a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in June.

Kaizer Chiefs will switch focus to their next game against Richards Bay on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, and a win could see them return to third place on the log. The Glamour Boys are only competing in the Betway Premiership this season after being knocked out of all cup competitions.

Why Bafana’s World Cup Group gives them a chance

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa’s road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is beginning to take shape, and respected football journalist Brighton Bafana believes Hugo Broos’ men “have every reason to feel optimistic” after landing in what many consider one of the tournament’s more forgiving pools.

Source: Briefly News