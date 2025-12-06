South Africa land in a manageable 2026 World Cup group alongside Mexico, the Republic and a European play-off winner

Hugo Broos is urged to seize a rare opportunity to guide Bafana Bafana into the knockout phase

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with leading analyst Brighton Bafana for deeper insight

South Africa’s road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is beginning to take shape, and respected football journalist Brighton Bafana believes Hugo Broos’ men “have every reason to feel optimistic” after landing in what many consider one of the tournament’s more forgiving pools.

“No Excuses Now”: Why Bafana’s 2026 World Cup Group Gives Broos a Real Chance to Progress

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News shortly after the draw was confirmed, Bafana described Group A featuring Mexico, the, Republic, and the winner of the European Play-Off Path D (Denmark, North Macedonia, the Czech Republic or Ireland) as “a genuine window of opportunity” for Mzansi.

“For once, the pressure isn’t crushing,” Brighton Bafana said.

“It’s a manageable group. If South Africa applies itself, stays disciplined, and prepares properly, a place in the knockout phase is realistic.”

South Africa has never progressed beyond the group stage at a World Cup, but the analyst believes the current generation “has the maturity and confidence” to change that.

‘Mexico will test us immediately’: Analyst on Bafana’s fixtures

Bafana Bafana open their campaign on 11 June at the iconic Estadio Azteca, where they renew their historic rivalry with tournament co-hosts Mexico. It’s the same nation they faced in the opening match of the 2010 World Cup in Johannesburg, a moment remembered for Siphiwe Tshabalala’s legendary strike.

Brighton Bafana warned that the opener could set the tone for the entire campaign.

“Playing Mexico in front of their own people is no joke,” he said.

“But if Bafana walk out of that match with even a point, they tilt the whole group dynamic in their favour.”

South Africa then travels to Atlanta on 18 June for a clash with one of the European play-off winners, before concluding their group journey on 24 June against Korea Republic at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.

According to the analyst, the final match “might be the decider”.

“Koreans are tactically sharp and physically relentless. But Bafana have shown they can handle teams with that profile. If they go into that game needing one big performance, it’s possible.”

Broos’s last dance and AFCON momentum could shape World Cup push

Coach Hugo Broos has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will be his final assignment before retirement. Brighton Bafana believes that the milestone alone will drive the players to deliver something historic.

“The squad knows this is Broos’s last dance. They’ll want to fight for him,” he said.

“The team spirit we saw at the last AFCON is still there; they just need to carry that energy into Morocco this month.”

South Africa is considered a strong contender at the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, having finished third in the Ivory Coast. Brighton argues that a deep AFCON run will be “the perfect audition” ahead of the global stage.

“If Bafana win or reach the AFCON final, the entire country goes into the World Cup believing again. Momentum matters,” he said.

With a 48-team format introducing more knockout spots than ever, Brighton Bafana insists missing out would be “a massive disappointment”.

“This is South Africa’s moment. They can no longer be passengers at these tournaments. It’s time to arrive,'' he concluded.

