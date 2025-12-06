Bafana Bafana’s final AFCON squad has sparked fresh debate ahead of the tournament in Morocco

Concerns have emerged over the balance and competitiveness of Hugo Broos’ chosen group

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with respected football journalist Mandla Biyela, who unpacked the key talking points

Bafana Bafana are heading into the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations under a fresh cloud of debate after respected football journalist Mandla Biyela told Briefly News that he is not convinced Hugo Broos has struck the right balance with his final squad.

Bafana Bafana AFCON Squad Raises Concerns: 'This Is Not the Best'

South Africa were drawn in a demanding Group B, where they will face Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe a combination Biyela believes “could expose any weaknesses very quickly” if the team is not fully prepared.

Broos has already confirmed his 25-man travelling group, along with three standby players, as Bafana look to improve on their third-place finish from the previous AFCON tournament.

Broos’ AFCON selection under scrutiny

Speaking during the exclusive interview, Biyela made it clear that South Africa’s group is “far from friendly”, but his deeper concern lies in the makeup of the squad itself.

“I don’t think we have the best group we could have sent to Morocco,” he said

“There are a few positions where I feel we left out players who could genuinely shift the level of the team.”

Biyela explained that the reaction from fans and analysts has echoed his own reservations. According to him, several in-form performers missed out, while a few included players “have not shown the consistency you’d expect heading into a tournament of this magnitude”.

He stressed that Broos’ track record including winning AFCON with Cameroon means the Belgian must be judged by a higher standard.

Biyela added that expectations are understandably massive for Bafana:

“They finished third last time. That wasn’t a fluke. That raised the country’s hopes, so naturally people want them to go further now.”

Still, he noted that reaching the final may not be enough to satisfy comparisons with the legendary Class of ’96 a team Eric Tinkler was part of. Biyela said he understands why former players from that era are outspoken:

“They know exactly what a title-winning dressing room should look and feel like.”

Bafana’s preparations begin as AFCON looms

Bafana Bafana are scheduled to assemble for camp on Monday after the Carling Knockout Cup final. They will base themselves in Pretoria, where Broos is expected to intensify tactical and conditioning work.

Biyela told Briefly News that the upcoming friendly still awaiting confirmation from SAFA will be “crucial in answering the big questions about chemistry, sharpness and whether Broos truly settled on the right combinations”.

He also cautioned that the usual club-versus-country tensions could still surface, especially with European clubs reluctant to release players during busy periods.

However, FIFA has urged clubs and federations to resolve disputes amicably. The governing body said it will consider factors such as a player’s competition schedule and historical involvement before intervening.

Despite all the debate, Biyela believes Bafana “still have a real chance” of escaping the group if they start strong.

“The first game will tell us everything,” he said. “If they get it right from the beginning, the momentum can carry them. But if they stumble early, this group won’t offer much mercy.”

