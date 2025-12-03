Bafana Bafana head to AFCON 2025 in Morocco with a mix of experienced players and rising young talent

Hugo Broos’ 25-man squad features surprising inclusions that signal long-term planning for the national team

Briefly News spoke exclusively to football analyst Bongani Mthimkhulu about South Africa’s title chances and key players

Bafana Bafana will be competing in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco this December, with high hopes of bringing the title back home. South Africa last lifted the trophy in 1996, during one of the most iconic eras of football in the country.

Hugo Broos during the national Anthem before the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Algeria and South Africa at Nelson Mandela Stadium. Image: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Under Belgian coach Hugo Broos, the team narrowly missed out on the final in the previous edition in 2023, finishing third and taking home the bronze medal. Broos has also guided Bafana Bafana to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reflecting the progress and consistency he has instilled in the national team.

South Africa is tipped as one of the favourites heading into the tournament and will look to improve on their third-place finish in Ivory Coast. Bafana Bafana will be competing in Group B, kicking off their campaign against Angola on 22 December 2025. Their second match is against Egypt on 26 December 2025, followed by a clash with neighbouring Zimbabwe on 29 December 2025.

Broos announced his 25-man squad for the African tournament on 1 December 2025. The squad has some surprises, particularly the inclusion of Shandre Campbell and Tylon Smith.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Campbell Shandre, forward of Club Brugge, celebrates after scoring during the Belgian Cup round of 32 match between Club Brugge and SC Eendracht Aalst Lede. Image: Jan De Meuleneir

Source: Getty Images

Football analyst Bongani Mthimkhulu, speaking exclusively to Briefly News, called their selection a “clear shift toward future planning.” He explained that months ago, after the U20s won the AFCON title, he had asked coach Hugo Broos about integrating some of those young talents into the senior setup. At the time, Broos wasn’t fully committed, making this move notable.

“Tylon Smith has just come from the U20 World Cup, where he showed maturity, confidence, and consistency at an international level,” Mthimkhulu said. He added,

“Shandre Campbell, despite Club Brugge blocking him from the World Cup, has been training with the first team and even featured in a UEFA matchday squad. These two are major prospects, and their early exposure to the senior team signals Broos is planning for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s a bold but smart selection.”

Jones El Abdellaoui and Tylon Smith challenging for the ball in the match between Morocco vs South Africa in the final match of (Total Energies AFCON U20). Image: Mohamed Tageldin

Source: Getty Images

Highlighting a key creative force, Mthimkhulu noted,

“The X-factor is Relebohile Mofokeng. He brings something South Africa hasn’t had in a while: creativity between the lines, fearlessness in 1v1 situations, and the ability to unlock tight defences. In a tournament, a player like him can change the tempo of a match in a single moment.”

Tactical stability and title ambitions under Broos

Mthimkhulu expects Broos to stick with his trusted 4-3-3 system, built on structure, discipline, and quick transitions. “At the back, Bafana look solid with Ronwen Williams behind a defence that could feature Mbokazi, Ngezana, Mudau, and Kabini,” he said.

“They provide pace, strength, and aerial presence. In midfield, Teboho Mokoena and Bathusi Aubaas bring stability, while Thalente Mbatha adds calm ball progression and intelligence.”

He also highlighted the team’s attacking potential:

“Broos has exciting options in Mofokeng, Campbell, Appollis, and a fit Lyle Foster. This gives Bafana sharp transitions and unpredictability. The only concerns remain left-back depth and converting chances consistently, but overall, the tactical identity stays clear: compact, organised, and dangerous on the break.”

On expectations for the tournament, Mthimkhulu concluded,

“Given Bafana Bafana’s recent trajectory, South Africans should expect a serious push for the final. This is no longer an underdog team. Reaching the final is realistic, not ambitious.”

He noted that the team comes into AFCON with a settled core, a strong defensive structure, and exciting young talent, making them genuine contenders for the title.

Mbule shares what Broos told Bafana

Briefly News earlier reported that Sipho Mbule shared what Broos told Bafana Bafana ahead of their friendly game against Zambia.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was one of the best players in the international friendly match against the 2012 AFCON winners.

Source: Briefly News