Rising South African talent Mbekezeli Mbokazi secured a move to Major League Soccer, marking a major step in his career

The 20-year-old Bafana Bafana defender will remain with Orlando Pirates until the end of 2025 before joining his new club in the USA

Mbokazi has signed a long-term contract in the MLS, underlining his rapid rise both domestically and internationally

After weeks of speculation, Betway Premier Soccer League giants, Orlando Pirates, confirmed on Tuesday, 2 December 2025, the transfer deal of young defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi to the United States of America MLS club Chicago Fire.

In a statement, the club clarified that Mbokazi had been given the green light to achieve his American dream after completing his medical with the Chicago outfit. The 20-year-old agreed on personal terms with the American club on his recent trip.

The move signals a remarkable rise for the Bafana Bafana international, whose professional breakthrough began earlier this year. Since making his debut on 5 March 2025, Mbokazi has enjoyed a meteoric ascent, quickly emerging as one of Orlando Pirates’ brightest talents. Already a winner of his first trophy with the Soweto giants, he has also earned a senior national team call-up, highlighting his rapid rise both domestically and internationally.

Mbokazi’s impact has been such that he is widely expected to feature in Hugo Broos’ squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. His transfer to the United States is anticipated to further accelerate his development at the international level.

Following productive discussions between the two clubs, it has been agreed that Mbokazi will remain with Orlando Pirates for the remainder of 2025. He will be available for selection until the club’s final official fixture of the year before completing his move to Major League Soccer.

The USA outfit also confirmed the deal in their official statement, stating that the 20-year-old will fill a U-22 initiative slot as well as an international roster position. It also added that Mbokazi signed a contract running through 2029, with the club holding an option to extend for the 2029/30 season. As per Club and Major League Soccer regulations, financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

“We are excited to welcome Mbekezeli to the Club as we further strengthen our back line,” said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter.

“In his young career, he has already shown high potential and proven himself to be a strong leader and competitor on the international level. We expect immediate impact and room to grow in future.”

