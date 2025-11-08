Bafana Bafana star player slapped with FIFA sanctions after a controversial moment in a crucial World Cup qualifier

The Orlando Pirates centre-back, hailed as one of South Africa’s brightest talents, is now under the spotlight for disciplinary reasons

Fans and pundits are questioning what this setback means for the defender’s future ahead of major international tournaments

Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been fined and suspended by FIFA following a red card in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The 20-year-old centre-back from KwaZulu-Natal has enjoyed a meteoric rise in South African football. From making his professional debut for Orlando Pirates in March 2025 to earning his maiden Bafana Bafana call-up just three months later, Mbokazi quickly established himself as one of the country’s brightest defensive talents.

However, his first dismissal in international football came during a tense goalless encounter against Zimbabwe in October. The incident occurred late in the second half after a reckless challenge on Warriors forward Tawanda Maswanhise, reflecting the frustration of Bafana Bafana as the match drew to a close.

FIFA takes disciplinary action over “Unsporting behaviour”

FIFA has now issued sanctions against Mbokazi under Article 14.1.b of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, citing “misconduct of players and officials, unsporting behaviour towards an opponent.”

The Orlando Pirates defender has been fined R108,000 and handed a one-match suspension, which he served by missing Bafana Bafana’s final World Cup qualifying match against Rwanda. Zimbabwe striker Knowledge Musona also received similar punishment for his red card in the same fixture.

The ruling serves as a stern reminder for Mbokazi to maintain composure during high-pressure international games. With Bafana Bafana preparing for the 2025 AFCON finals and the 2026 World Cup, emotional control will be essential. How the young defender responds to this setback could play a crucial role in shaping his career at both club and international level.

Efforts to get a comment from SAFA or Mbekezeli Mbokazi were fruitless by the time of publishing the article.

He was named in the squad to play against Zambia in an international friendly. South Africa booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup during the last international break and have shifted focus to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with the friendly against the Chipolopolo being part of their preparation for the competition next month.

Bafana Bafana are currently enjoying an impressive 24-match unbeaten run on the pitch, showcasing remarkable consistency and resilience under coach Hugo Broos.

However, their official record was slightly tainted after FIFA imposed a points deduction for fielding an ineligible player during their World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

