Hugo Broos’ latest Bafana Bafana squad announcement has reignited debate over his continued omission of in-form winger Thembinkosi Lorch.

The Belgian coach maintains that his decision is based on long-term planning and the team’s future rather than current form.

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with football journalist Bongani Mthimkhulu, who believes Lorch’s form in Morocco could soon force Broos to reconsider.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos announced his squad to face Zambia in an international friendly on Thursday, 6 November 2025.

The Belgian tactician, who guided South Africa to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, has again sparked debate with his continued exclusion of in-form winger Thembinkosi Lorch.

Lorch has been in outstanding form for Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca this season, building on his impressive displays at the FIFA Club World Cup earlier in the year. The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates star has scored four goals in eight appearances, with his latest coming in Wednesday’s victory over Hassania.

Broos explains the reasons behind Lorch’s exclusion

Speaking to the media at SAFA House, Broos clarified that his decision to leave out Lorch was based on long-term planning rather than form. He said the 31-year-old attacker, despite performing well in Morocco, is not part of his vision for the national team’s future.

“Lorch is playing well in Morocco now, but you also have to look at his age. This is not the future,” Broos explained.

“If I didn’t have other options, maybe I would consider him, but for now, I don’t see a reason to call him up.”

Broos added that Lorch was part of his plans three years ago when Bafana Bafana played in Morocco, but did not perform to expectations. He said he has followed the player’s career closely through his spells at Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and now Wydad Casablanca.

The coach compared Lorch’s situation to that of Themba Zwane, who was eventually recalled to the squad after Broos initially opted for younger alternatives. However, Broos reiterated that, for the moment, Lorch does not fit into his rebuilding process.

Football journalist weighs in on Broos stance

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, football journalist Bongani Mthimkhulu weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding Lorch’s omission.

Mthimkhulu said Lorch’s form in Morocco could soon become impossible for Broos to ignore.

“If Thembinkosi Lorch continues to perform at a high level, there’s no doubt that public and media pressure will grow for Hugo Broos to reconsider,” he said.

He explained that South African fans value both form and experience, and when a player performs consistently in continental competitions, national team selectors are bound to take notice.

Mthimkhulu recalled asking Broos about Lorch and Bradley Grobler before the recent World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

“At the time, Broos avoided a direct answer and simply said it was a matter of ‘choices’ without mentioning names,” he noted.

He added that Broos’s latest comments confirm his decision is rooted in long-term planning rather than immediate results. Still, Mthimkhulu believes that continued top performances could shift the coach’s stance.

“Football has a way of changing minds,” he said.

“As we saw with Themba Zwane’s recall, exceptional form can make even the most resolute coaches rethink their decisions.”

